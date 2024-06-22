Brighton interested in Galatasaray and Turkey forward Baris Alper Yilmaz

Baris Alper Yilmaz has started Turkey's first two Euro 2024 matches - Getty Images/Matt McNulty

Brighton hold an interest in signing Turkey international Baris Alper Yilmaz from Galatasray but could face competition for him after starring for his country at the European Championship.

Yilmaz, 24, played as a forward in the Group F win over Georgia but was watched by Premier League scouts last season as a full-back on either flank and also as a winger for the Super Lig champions.

He is understood to be high on the wanted list at the Amex Stadium as they look to strengthen the squad for new manager Fabian Hürzeler, who has taken charge following Roberto De Zerbi’s departure.

Hürzeler, 31, has favoured a 3-4-3 system during his time at German club St Pauli and Yilmaz can play at wing-back or forward in that formation, with his versatility among the attributes noted by scouts along with his pace in wide areas.

Last season Brighton used Pervis Estupiñán, Tariq Lamptey and Joël Veltman at full-back and also bought youngster Valentín Barco as a left-back prospect from Boca Juniors, and it is thought they would add competition in those areas.

Yilmaz has been at Galatasaray for three years, joining from Ankara Keçiörengücü for a small fee. After being around the first-team squad during his time with the Turkish giants, he broke through as a regular starter last season and scored six goals during the campaign. He came off the bench as a winger in the two matches against Manchester United in the Champions League, which ended in a draw and a victory for his team.

He has been considered a rising star for his national team heading into the Euros, with pundits in his homeland highlighting him as having a key role in their chances against Portugal later today after their Georgia win, with their other group-stage opponent being the Czech Republic.

‌Ipswich interested in full-back on free transfer

Ipswich Town are looking at a deal for Ben Johnson as a free agent as his contract with West Ham expires. Johnson, 24, can move without a fee this summer and Kieran McKenna wants him to add competition at full-back following promotion to the Premier League. As reported by Telegraph Sport, they have been in talks over a deal for Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves.

