Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:49

We'll play a solitary minute of added time to close out the first half at the Amex.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:49

Yellow Card Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:47

Fernandes has plenty in the box to aim at, but massively overhits his corner delivery and sends a curling cross over and behind for a goal-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:47

SAVED!!! Garnacho beats Moder with a gliding run in behind and tries to find the bottom corner from an acute angle, but Steele's got his near post covered and parries behind for a rare Red Devils corner!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:45

Brighton have already generated 0.91 xG and maintained 64.2 per cent of possession in the first half - it's been one-way traffic so far on the south coast.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:45

More great football from Brighton sees Welbeck, Lallana and Gross all combine on the edge of the box, but Casemiro steps in to make a vital interception for United.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:43

CHANCE!!! Brighton turn possession over easily and Pedro plays a fantastic pass through to Lallana in the box. He attempts a snap-shot, but Amrabat's there to block and the Seagulls captain shepherds the ball behind for an Albion corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:42

Acres of space open up for Barco on the left edge and his fires an early cross into the middle, but there's no-one present in blue and white as Onana makes a routine catch.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:38

Lallana tries to skip away from Casemiro and gets a shot away on the edge of the box, but a deflection off the Brazilian takes all power out of the effort and Onana can easily collect for Manchester United.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:38

Brighton have got the better of Manchester United of late with wins in four straight clashes, dating to May 2022. The Seagulls have outscored United 10-2 during their winning streak, and with the chances they've created so far look like they're doing their best to recreate that combined scoreline here!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:37

WIDE!!!! How on earth are Brighton not 1-0 up?? Pedro and Lallana play a delightful one-two in the box and the Seagulls captain lays it off to his striker. Pedro steps beyond Dalot with ease and looks for the far corner with a shot across the face of goal, but drags it just wide of the post with Onana rooted to the spot!!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:35

Some glorious link-up play from Brighton sees Welbeck and Lallana combine to send Adingra careering into space down the right, but the Cameroonian's drilled cross is swept clear by Casemiro!!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:33

BLOCKED!!! Brighton go within a whisker of opening the scoring!! Barco's cross is flush onto the head of Webster, whose downward header is goalbound before Martinez crucially sticks out a leg to deflect it over the crossbar and behind!!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:32

Adingra's low cross into Pedro sees the Brazilian pull the ball back for Baleba, whose first-time shot takes a deflection and skews behind for a corner!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:30

WIDE!!!! Fernandes saunters over halfway on the counter-attack and splits Brighton down the middle before playing in McTominay to his right. The Scot goes hard and low, but can only find the side netting with a powerful strike!!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:30

A fantastic cross-field pass from Webster picks out Barco on the left, and although he beats Wan-Bissaka on the inside, the Argentine's looping cross towards Pedro is an easy one for Martinez to head clear.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:28

WIDE!!! The Seagulls' free-kick is played wide to Barco, who fires a cross into the middle which Webster gets up to but can only glance wide of the far post!!! That's two chances in as many minutes for the centre-back!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:27

BLOCKED!!! Pedro drops a shoulder and charges into the United box, but Wan-Bissaka's there in cover and gets across to block the Brazilian's attempt!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:25

Gross has scored more Premier League goals against Manchester United than he has vs any other side (seven). He’s scored in his last three against them in the competition, with only Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (five), Mohamed Salah (five) and Sergio Aguero (four) netting in more consecutive appearances against the Red Devils.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:24

SAVED!!!! Brighton win a free-kick which is whipped low into the area by Gross, and Moder's deft touch flicks the ball goalwards and forces Onana into a low save to his right!!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:24

Yellow Card Sofyan Amrabat

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:20

Adingra shows some nice feet to roll the ball through Dalot's legs before being stopped by the defender, who drags him to the floor. He is lucky to get away without a yellow card.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:18

Brighton have started brightly and are putting United under plenty of pressure. Moder has been excellent on the right and has already won two of his three duels.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:17

CHANCE! Barco gains possession on the left and is in plenty of space outside the box. He turns past Wan-Bissaka before driving a low shot on target, but Onana sticks out his leg to make a good save. That would have been a fantastic way for Barco to score his first Premier League goal!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:15

Mainoo wins possession off Pedro in Brighton's half and slips a pass into Fernandes, who goes from an ambitious chip from distance. However, Steele collects it easily. Mainoo goes down and looks hurt after his challenge but quickly gets back to his feet.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:12

TACKLE! Casemiro has time in possession just inside United's half and lifts a wonderful pass down the middle of the pitch and through to Garnacho. The winger darts inside from the left and takes a strong touch, but Moder slides across to take it away from the Argentine before he can get a shot away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:10

Moder shows some tricky feet to dart down the right before combining with Gross in the midfield, but a loose touch helps Wan-Bissaka get across and clear the danger. Moder is playing at Brighton's right-back in a surprising change of shape.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:08

OVER! The first chance goes to Brighton! Gross has a corner on the left, and he swings his cross high towards the back post. Webster gets above Wan-Bissaka but heads his effort high over the bar from a tight angle.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:06

Brighton have enjoyed a long spell of possession and are pushing the ball around the halfway line. United are looking to put them under pressure and are making it difficult for the Seagulls to progress forward.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:04

It will be interesting to see if it takes Brighton time to get into the contest after making six changes to the side that lost to Chelsea. They will be hoping for a repeat of their 3-1 win against United at Old Trafford from earlier this season. Welbeck, Gross and Pedro all scored and start today.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:03

United get this Premier League clash under way. Can Brighton win their final match under De Zerbi?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

16:00

Brighton have won each of their last four Premier League games against United – the last side to beat the Red Devils in five consecutive league games was Norwich City between 1988 and 1990. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:50

United make one change to the side that beat Newcastle 3-2. Martinez makes his first start since February and replaces Evans at centre-back. Varane has missed the previous seven games through injury but is back on the bench. He is leaving at the end of the season and could make his final Premier League appearance for the Red Devils.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:44

Brighton makes six changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Chelsea in their previous Premier League outing. Steele starts in goal instead of Verbruggen, with two alterations occurring in the defence. Lewis Dunk is out of the squad with a knee injury, and Lamptey drops onto the bench, with Barco arriving in at left-back and Gross moving to right-back. The German leaves a space in the midfield, meaning Baleba comes in, with Moder also replacing Gilmour. Lallana is chosen as the captain on his final Seagulls appearances and is picked ahead of Enciso. Finally, Welbeck appears up front. Pedro switches over to the wing, and Buonanotte misses out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:40

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Altay Bayindir, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Antony, Jonny Evans, Willy Kambwala, Toby Collyer.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:40

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-2-2): Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Sofyan Amrabat; Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho; Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:34

BRIGHTON SUBS: Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour, Ansu Fati, Facundo Buonanotte, Odeluga Offiah, Cameron Peupion, Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:34

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Adam Webster, Igor Julio, Valentin Barco; Carlos Baleba, Jakub Moder; Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana, Joao Pedro; Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:34

United ended a three-game winless run in the Premier League with a narrow 3-2 victory against Newcastle United in their previous outing, with Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund all scoring to keep the Red Devils' hopes of securing European football next season alive. The visitors have lost a club-record 14 league games and are in eighth position after a disappointing campaign. Erik ten Hag's men are behind the Magpies on goal difference after collecting 57 points. However, they will secure a place in the Europa Conference League if they better Newcastle's result against Brentford. The visitors could also qualify for Europe if they beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, but they will want to end their league season on a high today.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:30

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi is taking charge of the Seagulls for the final time after it was announced that he would be leaving the club after their season-ending fixture against United. The Italian replaced Graham Potter in September 2022, leading Albion to sixth place last season, their highest-ever finish in the top flight to get them into the Europa League for the first time in the club's history. Brighton won Group A but were knocked out at the last 16 stage by Roma. The hosts have endured a difficult period, only winning one of their previous eight Premier League games and are in 10th position, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in their last match. The Seagulls cannot overtake West Ham in ninth but could drop down as far as 13th place if they lose and other results go against them.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:30

Hello and welcome to live commentary for the Premier League clash between Brighton and Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United

15:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…