Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

13:37

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Jason Steele; Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Igor Julio; Mahmoud Dahoud, Carlos Baleba; Simon Adingra, Adam Lallana, Kaoru Mitoma; Evan Ferguson.

13:37

Fulham, meanwhile, have taken a respectable 11 points from their first nine games of the season to sit six points clear of the relegation zone, and they received a huge boost earlier this week as boss Marco Silva penned a three-year contract extension at Craven Cottage. In the short term, Silva's main objective must be to solve Fulham's goalscoring woes – Bobby De Cordova-Reid (two goals) remains the only Fulham player to net more than once in the Premier League this season.

13:30

Brighton are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after enduring a difficult run in recent weeks. While the Seagulls managed a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on their last league outing at the Amex, that result was sandwiched between a 6-1 thrashing at Aston Villa and a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City, leaving them seventh in the table ahead of kick-off. This is Brighton's longest winless run in the league since they failed to win any of their first five games under Roberto De Zerbi last year, but they did taste victory in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, beating Ajax 2-0.

13:30

13:00

