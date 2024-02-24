Brighton vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates as Dominic Calvert-Lewin starts

The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Brighton and Hove Albion host Everton on Saturday with both teams keen to find consistency sooner rather than later - though for very different reasons, with the Seagulls chasing Europe and the Toffees simply trying to avoid relegation.

A points deduction hasn’t helped there and Sean Dyche’s side may yet face another before the campaign is out, but they come into this game outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Everton FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:15

CHANCE! Brighton have another opportunity to score. Buonanotte spins in possession on the halfway line and drives a pass through the middle of the pitch. Welbeck takes a strong touch and attempts to poke the ball past Pickford, who races well out of his goal, but sends it behind for a goal-kick. A very fortunate moment for the Everton goalkeeper.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:14

Another corner from Gross is put into a dangerous area, but Calvert-Lewin comes up with another headed clearance. Harrison breaks down the right and uses his quick feet to beat Julio on the halfway line, but his pass inside is poor, allowing Brighton to regain possession.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:13

Welbeck has been involved in eight Premier League goals against Everton (four goals and four assists), only having a hand in more against West Ham (nine). His goal against the Blades last time out was his 21st for Brighton in the Premier League, his most goals for a single side in the competition (20 for Manchester United, six for Sunderland, 16 for Arsenal and two for Watford).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:11

CHANCE! Welbeck has bodies around him on the edge of the box but can poke a shot towards the goal that deflects wide of the right post. Everton then clear away the following corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:11

Pickford clears the ball down the pitch, with Calvert-Lewin using his height and strength to knock his header down to Doucoure. He then attempts to flick a first-time pass over the top of Brighton's defence, but Calvert-Lewin doesn't make the run.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:08

Gross has possession just inside Everton's half and looks for Buonanotte with a clever chip forward. However, Tarkowski reads his intentions and makes a good inception. It's been a very bright start from Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:07

Gross has a second corner in quick succession on the left, but his cross is headed away by Calvert-Lewin. Everton come racing forward on the counter, but a loose pass from Harrison ends their attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:05

Julio unleashes Adingra with a direct pass down the left wing. He tries to trick his way past his marker, with his cross getting blocked. Gross takes the corner, but his ball into the box is headed clear/

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:03

There was a nice touch from Brighton before the start, with Adingra coming out before everyone else. He was given a round of applause by the home crowd after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast. The winger proudly was wearing his medal around his neck with pride. The 22-year-old scored twice against the Blades on his return in the previous match.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:02

Brighton get this Premier League clash under way. Ferguson with the first kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

15:00

The home side hasn’t won any of the last six Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton (drawing two and losing four), since a 4-2 victory for the Toffees at Goodison Park in October 2020. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:50

Everton make one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Palace in their previous fixture. Harrison is preferred ahead of Young on the right side of the midfield. Mykolenko picked up a knock against the Eagles but is fit enough to start at left-back.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:44

Brighton make two changes to the side that thrashed the Blades 5-0 in their last Premier League outing. Kaoru Mitoma was a doubt before the match and misses out completely with a back injury. The Japan international is replaced in the attack by Ferguson. There is also one alteration in the defence, with Julio coming in for Webster, who drops to the bench. Enciso is back in the squad for the first time since August. Despite only playing twice this season, he has still registered two assists.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:39

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Amadou Onana, Joao Virginia, Beto, Ashley Young, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Mackenzie Hunt.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:39

EVERTON (4-5-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Jack Harrison, Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner, Dwight McNeil; Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:35

BRIGHTON SUBS: Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Carlos Baleba, Jason Steele, Pervis Estupinan, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:35

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio; Pascal Gross, Billy Gilmour; Simon Adingra, Facundo Buonanotte, Danny Welbeck; Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:35

Everton were in formidable form earlier this season and collected six wins in eight matches between the end of October and the middle of December to put themselves seven points clear of the relegation zone. However, since a 2-0 triumph away to Burnley, the Toffes are winless in eight top-flight outings (drawing four and losing four). Sean Dyche's men drew 1-1 with Palace in their last Premier League match, with Amadou Onana's goal six minutes from the end cancelling out Jordan Ayew's opener. The point lifted Everton above the drop zone and into 17th position, with Merseyside rivals Liverpool beating Luton Town 4-1 two days later to keep the Hatters in the bottom three on goal difference. It is a tough time for Everton, who are still waiting to hear the verdict on their appeal against their 10-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:30

Brighton struggled for goals in the Premier League at the start of 2024 and went three successive games without hitting the back of the net - registering back-to-back goalless draws before being thumped 4-0 by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. However, the Seagulls have since netted 10 times in their previous three outings, thrashing Crystal Palace 4-1 and Sheffield United 5-0 either side of a 2-1 loss to Tottenham. The emphatic triumph over the Blades in their previous outing lifted Roberto De Zerbi's men above Newcastle United and into seventh place in the league, with the hosts in a strong position to qualify for European football for the second consecutive season. Brighton are unbeaten in their last 11 fixtures at the Amex in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against AEK Athens in the Europa League in September.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Everton at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton

14:00

