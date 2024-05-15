Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Chelsea FC

19:28

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen: Igor Julio, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey: Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross: Simon Adingra, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte: João Pedro.

19:28

As Brighton's season kind of filtered out, the same cannot be said about Chelsea because they are now in the thick of fitting for European qualification. There has been some doom and gloom surrounding Chelsea, but they are the fourth-best performing team in 2024. They are six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham but could close it to three with one game left. THE RACE FOR EUROPE IS ON!

19:22

There is little to play for Brighton right now they sit bang in the middle of the Premier League table and can't go any higher if they win today. They had quite a struggling year after an eye-opening start to the campaign but have picked up four points in their last two games including a win against Aston Villa. They would love to continue this strong end to the season.

19:17

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Chelsea v Brighton in the penultimate Premier League round of the season!

18:45

