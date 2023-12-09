Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Brighton vs Burnley LIVE updates

Brighton take on Burnley in the Premier League

44’ GOAL! Burnley score against the run of play thanks to Odobert (BRI 0-1 BUR)

TEAM NEWS: Brighton make six changes including Milner starting

TEAM NEWS: Burnley make three changes from midweek

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 1 - 1 Burnley FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:59

FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 1-1 BURNLEY

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:58

SAVE! Trafford makes another phenomenal stop. The ball is switched over to Mitoma, who is on the left side of the box. He lashes a first-time strike into the floor and towards the top corner, but Trafford gets across quickly to push the ball over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:56

CHANCE! Gross has one assist in this match but he could have three or four. He whips a cross into the box from the right, with Ferguson getting on the end of it. However, his effort goes straight into the gloves of the goalkeeper, who drops to the floor.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:55

Burnley clear the Brighton corner to the edge of the box. Gilmour is lurking, but his low shot scurries wide of the post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:54

SAVE! Trafford makes another fantastic stop. The ball goes over to Adingra on the right and he redirects it back to Hinshelwood. He heads an effort towards the top corner, but Trafford reacts quickly to push it behind.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:53

Gross is over a corner on the left, but his inswinging cross goes straight into the hands of Trafford. The Germany international will be disappointed with his delivery.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:51

Gross puts another inviting cross into the box with his right foot. Hinshelwood makes the first contact before poking a shot towards the goal, but Trafford makes himself big and blocks it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:50

Brighton have another chance to take the lead. Mitoma races towards the byline before lofting a cross towards Hinshelwood. He rises well but heads well over.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:49

There will be eight minutes of additional time. Brighton will be happy to hear that.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:47

Mitoma, Pedro and Gross combine down the left before the latter of the three lays a pass into Buonanotte. He gets towards the byline but has his low cross blocked. Everyone apart from Redmond is back for Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:46

Gross curls a free-kick over the wall and towards the Burnley goal. Trafford couldn't tell if the shot was heading on target, so pushes it out for a corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:44

Four different teenagers have scored in the Premier League for Brighton in 2023 – Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Facundo Buonanotte and Jack Hinshelwood – the joint-most by a team in a calendar year in Premier League history along with Everton in 1997 (Danny Cadamarteri, Michael Ball, Michael Branch and John Oster).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:44

Yellow Card Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:43

Substitution Lewis Carl Dunk Facundo Valentín Buonanotte

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:43

Tresor skips away from van Hecke and plays a pass down the left to Redmond. He holds onto the ball and waits for support, rolling it across the box to Roberts. He makes a fantastic run but cannot get on the end of it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:40

Substitution Mohamed Zeki Amdouni Hjalmar Ekdal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:40

Brighton are really starting to put the pressure on Burnley. Mitoma gets to the byline and attempts to flash a low cross into the box, but O'Shea is there to make an import interception.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:37

Substitution Aaron James Ramsey Connor Richard John Roberts

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:36

Substitution Wilson Serge Eric Odobert Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:36

Substitution Jay Enrique Rodríguez Nathan Daniel Jerome Redmond

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:36

Assist Pascal Groß

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:35

Goal Simon Adingra

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:34

SAVE! Trafford makes another great save. Gross swings a fantastic cross into the box from the left. Pedro attacks it but flicks it on instead of shooting. Adingra is completely unmarked, with Trafford making a save at close range.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:30

Yellow Card Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:30

Brighton have only lost one of their last 12 home Premier League games against newly promoted sides (winning five and drawing six), a 1-0 defeat to Fulham in February last season. The Seagulls are behind in this match but are pushing for the equaliser. Burnley are about to make three changes.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:29

Ferguson does well to hold off Beyer inside the box. He gets on the end of a throw-in and flicks the ball across to Gilmour, but his touch is poor and the ball gets away from him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:27

Taylor takes too long with a free-kick and goes into the book. He will be suspended for their next match against Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:27

Mitoma races down the left on the counter and cuts a pass across to Ferguson on the edge of the box. The ball is slightly behind the striker, who looks to flick an effort towards the goal, but it goes wide. Adingra was behind him and had a better angle to shoot from.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:25

Van Hecke finds himself in an unusual position on the right just outside Burnley's box. The defender floats a cross into the middle, but Ferguson heads well wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:22

OVER! Mitoma goes close for the first time. Adingra drifts inside from the right and slides a pass over to Mitoma. He attempts to curl a first-time effort across the goal and into the top corner, but it goes over. Trafford watched it all the way.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:20

Gross has possession on the left and he dinks a cross into the box with his right foot. Pedro looks to flick it on, but Beyer heads it away. The Seagulls need to get Ferguson more involved as he is the only physical presence in the attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:17

Substitution Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:17

Substitution James Philip Milner Jack Luca Hinshelwood

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:17

Substitution Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson Aaron James Ramsey

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:15

Mitoma rolls the ball into Ferguson, who tries to battle his way past Beyer and Vitinho inside the box. However, the Burnley pair work together well to get it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:14

Taylor collects the ball on the left next to the byline. He has space and time to put a cross into Brighton's box, but he gets it completely wrong. A wasted chance for Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:12

Mitoma has the ball on the left side of the box and he slides it into the feet of Pedro. He has very little space to work with but does well to chip a cross over to Adingra. However, Taylor reads his intentions and heads it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:10

Odobert is looking dangerous every time he gets on the ball. He rushes down the left again but has no support around him. He looks to move inside to try and get a shot away on his stronger right foot. However, he is crowded out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:09

CHANCE! Burnley should be two goals ahead. Odobert tricks his way down the right and skips past a few defenders before getting to the byline. The ball drops to Rodriguez, who has his shot saved by the leg of Verbruggen.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:07

Burnley are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches when leading at half-time (winning five and drawing four) dating back to August 14 2021 against Brighton & Hove Albion (losing 2-1).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:05

Burnley get the ball rolling again.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:03

Substitution Mahmoud Dahoud Billy Clifford Gilmour

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:03

Substitution Adam David Lallana Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

16:01

Brighton would have been satisfied with their first-half display if they held onto their clean sheet. They grew in confidence after a slow start and were passing the ball around with pace, but will still be somewhat disappointed with their chance creation. The Seagulls' 10 shots only accumulated an xG (expected goals) of 0.55, with most of their attempts coming from difficult positions. As for Burnley, they will be delighted. The Clarets kept the score level during Brighton's dominance and netted a goal just before half-time. However, they must be more careful with the ball if they want to stay ahead, as they have a passing accuracy of 78 per cent.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:55

Odobert struck just before half-time to give Burnley the lead over Brighton. The Seagulls made six changes to their side and started slowly. Gudmundsson went close to breaking the deadlock, but his curling effort went just wide of the post. Amdouni then had a tame shot saved by Verbruggen before Brighton had their best spell. Gross' driven strike towards the near post was poked behind by the foot of Trafford. The Clarets gifted a chance to the home side after a loose pass in their own box. Ferguson dropped the ball back to Milner, but his low effort was pushed behind by the goalkeeper. However, it was the Kompany's team that scored just before the break. Odobert dribbled inside from the left and crashed his strike from outside of the box into the top corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:48

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-1 BURNLEY

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:48

There will be two minutes of additional time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:46

Assist Jay Enrique Rodríguez

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:45

Goal Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:45

Adingra is up against Taylor on the right, with the winger allowed to get the ball out of his feet before curling a low cross into the box. Ferguson rushes across to try and attack it, but O'Shea is there to slide it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:44

Burnley gift Brighton possession once again. Lallana collects the ball just outside the box and he looks to slide it through to Ferguson, but O'Shea gets back to poke it behind.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:41

Brighton build their play down the left side of the pitch. The ball rolls into the path of Dahoud outside the box, but he is caught between a shot and a pass into Adingra. As a result, he slices it out for a throw-in.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:40

There has been plenty of action at both ends but no goals. If Brighton’s recent record conveys anything, it is that the deadlock will be broken sooner rather than later. The Seagulls are on the longest scoring run in the Premier League (31 games) and also the longest run of conceding (19 games) of any team. Only five teams in top-flight history have scored and conceded in 20 or more consecutive matches, most recently Newcastle United between December 1957 and August 1958 (21).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:39

Brighton are starting to get in their groove in possession. The Seagulls play quick passes on the edge of the box, with Gross laying it back to Dahoud. He then blasts a first-time strike over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:38

WIDE! Brighton are starting to dominate this match. Adingra receives the ball on the right and curls a fantastic cross into the box. Van Hecke gets onto the end of it but crashes his header just wide of the post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:37

SAVE! Trafford saves his side for a second time. Burnley cause their own problems, with the away side gifting the Seagulls possession inside their own box. Ferguson drops it back to Milner, whose low strike towards the bottom corner is pushed away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:34

Dunk has the ball inside Brighton's half and attempts to switch it over to Adingra on the right. He cannot keep it on the pitch, but the flag then goes up for offside. Burnley then take their time to take the free-kick, with Lallana furious at the officials for not speeding up the Clarets.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:32

Gross makes the most of a loose pass from Burnley. He drives through the heart of the pitch before finding Lallana, who offloads it to Adingra on his right. The winger then cuts inside just outside of the box and looks to shoot, but his effort is blocked.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:30

SAVE! Pedro moves inside with the ball and finds Adingra with a pass. The winger then slides the ball down the right to Gross, who overlaps him and gets into the box. He then looks for the near post with a low shot, but Trafford sticks out a foot to make a smart stop.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:29

Vitinho has a throw-in on the right next to the halfway line. However, he has it in his hands for quite a while, with nobody in a Burnley shirt giving him an option. He might have seen a yellow card earlier in the season for taking too long to pick an option.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:28

Pedro looks to go past his marker on the left side of the box but decides to poke a pass back to Milner. He then finds Ferguson with a cross into the box, with the striker heading well over.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:27

Vitinho surges down the right with the ball and skips past Pedro. He gets into the box and cuts inside of Milner, but his pass across to Rodriguez is poor and Brighton have it back.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:24

Brighton had a very slow start to this game, with De Zerbi making six changes to his side. However, the Seagulls are starting to grow into the game and are playing the ball around with pace. However, they are yet to create a clear chance.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:22

Dunk finds Lallana in the box. He has a few touches of the ball on the left before sliding it across towards Adingra. Taylor gets across to clear it away. Pedro collects it on the left, but his inswinging cross goes behind for a goal-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:21

SAVE! Amdouni heads the ball over to Gudmundsson, who dribbles forward with the ball before slotting a pass back into the path of the striker. He then has a shot from the edge of the box, but Verbruggen makes a simple save.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:19

Vitinho is over a throw-in on the right and he launches the ball into the box. O'Shea helps it on, but Dunk thumps it away. Vitinho plays the next one short before putting a cross into the box, but Rodriguez fouls Verbruggen, who is somewhat fortunate to win a free-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:17

Gross is over the free-kick. The ball is positioned on the left, with the Germany international hitting the wall with a powerful effort.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:16

The first yellow card goes to O'Shea after a late tackle on Ferguson just outside the box. A shooting opportunity for Brighton arises.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:15

Burnley have lost each of their last four Premier League away games, last having a longer losing run on the road in the division between November 2016 and February 2017 (seven). They have been the better side in the opening 12 minutes. Brighton have made a couple of loose passes, with De Zerbi looking frustrated in the dugout.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:13

WIDE! The first chance of the match goes to Burnley. Gudmundsson collects possession on the right side of the box and switches the ball onto his left foot. He looks for the top corner with a curling effort across the goal, but his strike flashes wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:11

Adingra plays a loose pass in Brighton's half, with Brownhill rushing in to make an interception. Burnley spring forward and have possession on the edge of the Seagulls' box, but their attack breaks down after good play from Rodríguez and Amdouni.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:08

Baleba usually plays in the midfield for Brighton, but he is currently the deepest player in the Seagulls' system. He has dropped between Dunk and Van Hecke when the hosts are in possession. He is getting plenty of touches in the opening stages of the match.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:06

Burnley are holding a rigid defensive structure and are trying to stop Brighton from keeping possession in their attacking third. They are letting the Seagulls pass it from side to side on the halfway line, well away from their goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:05

Odobert does brilliantly to drive down the left with possession, He weaves his way through a few defenders and gets into the box before winning a corner. However, Gudmundsson's delivery is poor and Brighton clear it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:02

Gudmundsson is back in the Burnley team and will be their player to watch. Despite playing just 597 minutes across 10 Premier League appearances, he has created 22 chances this season, at least 10 more than any other Burnley player. His rate of 3.3 chances created per 90 minutes is the best of any Burnley player in a single Premier League campaign (min. 500 minutes).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:01

Brighton get this Premier League clash under way. Ferguson with the first kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:58

Five of the 10 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Burnley have ended in a draw (two Brighton wins, three Burnley wins), including three goalless draws. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:46

Burnley make three alterations to the team that lost 1-0 to Wolves at Molineux. Beyer returns from his one-match suspension and replaces Ekdal in the defence. Gudmundsson makes his first start in three matches and comes in for Koleosho, who is out with a long-term injury. Odobert also appears in the side and is picked ahead of Bruun Larsen, who drops onto the bench.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:42

Brighton make six changes to the side that beat Brentford in their last Premier League match. Verbruggen starts in goal after missing the previous two games, with Steele dropping onto the bench. Dunk also returns from suspension after his red card against Forest and replaces Igor at centre-back. Milner is picked ahead of Hinshelwood at right-back. Dahoud was sent off versus the Blades but is back in the team today, with Gilmour missing out on a spot in the midfield. Lallana and Ferguson come in for Mitoma and Buonanotte in the attack. Pedro keeps his place but moves out to the wing, allowing Ferguson to lead the attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:38

BURNLEY SUBS: Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond, Hjalmar Ekdal, Anass Zaroury, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Han-Noah Massengo, Arijanet Muric.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:38

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundsson; Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:38

BRIGHTON SUBS: Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Jason Steele, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:34

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Carlos Baleba; Pascal Gross, Mahmoud Dahoud; Simon Adingra, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro; Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:34

Burnley have lost seven of their last eight games in the Premier League and are 19th in the table. The Clarets looked to be moving in the right direction when they thumped Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor but couldn’t build any momentum from their victory. Vincent Kompany’s men lost 1-0 to Wolves in their last outing, with their only two wins this season coming against the other two newly promoted sides. Conceding 33 goals this season, just two fewer than they did in their Championship campaign last term, Burnley are three points away from safety and will drop to the bottom of the table if they lose and the Blades beat Brentford. However, they have never lost on their travels against Brighton, winning two and drawing three of their five encounters.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:34

Brighton are in good form and have won three of their last four matches in all competitions. The Seagulls beat Nottingham Forest in a five-goal thriller to end their six-game winless run in the Premier League before a narrow victory over AEK Athens in the Europa League saw them qualify for the knockout stages. A 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge followed their two positive results before they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Brentford in midweek. As a result, Roberto De Zerbi are eighth in the table and could go as high as fifth with another triumph. Brighton will also want to combine their strong results with a clean sheet, with the hosts conceding in every match in the league this campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…