Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Brighton vs Burnley LIVE updates

Brighton take on Burnley in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS: Brighton make six changes including Milner starting

TEAM NEWS: Burnley make three changes from midweek

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 0 Burnley FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:34

Dunk has the ball inside Brighton's half and attempts to switch it over to Adingra on the right. He cannot keep it on the pitch, but the flag then goes up for offside. Burnley then take their time to take the free-kick, with Lallana furious at the officials for not speeding up the Clarets.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:32

Gross makes the most of a loose pass from Burnley. He drives through the heart of the pitch before finding Lallana, who offloads it to Adingra on his right. The winger then cuts inside just outside of the box and looks to shoot, but his effort is blocked.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:30

SAVE! Pedro moves inside with the ball and finds Adingra with a pass. The winger then slides the ball down the right to Gross, who overlaps him and gets into the box. He then looks for the near post with a low shot, but Trafford sticks out a foot to make a smart stop.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:29

Vitinho has a throw-in on the right next to the halfway line. However, he has it in his hands for quite a while, with nobody in a Burnley shirt giving him an option. He might have seen a yellow card earlier in the season for taking too long to pick an option.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:28

Pedro looks to go past his marker on the left side of the box but decides to poke a pass back to Milner. He then finds Ferguson with a cross into the box, with the striker heading well over.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:27

Vitinho surges down the right with the ball and skips past Pedro. He gets into the box and cuts inside of Milner, but his pass across to Rodriguez is poor and Brighton have it back.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:24

Brighton had a very slow start to this game, with De Zerbi making six changes to his side. However, the Seagulls are starting to grow into the game and are playing the ball around with pace. However, they are yet to create a clear chance.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:22

Dunk finds Lallana in the box. He has a few touches of the ball on the left before sliding it across towards Adingra. Taylor gets across to clear it away. Pedro collects it on the left, but his inswinging cross goes behind for a goal-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:21

SAVE! Amdouni heads the ball over to Gudmundsson, who dribbles forward with the ball before slotting a pass back into the path of the striker. He then has a shot from the edge of the box, but Verbruggen makes a simple save.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:19

Vitinho is over a throw-in on the right and he launches the ball into the box. O'Shea helps it on, but Dunk thumps it away. Vitinho plays the next one short before putting a cross into the box, but Rodriguez fouls Verbruggen, who is somewhat fortunate to win a free-kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:17

Gross is over the free-kick. The ball is positioned on the left, with the Germany international hitting the wall with a powerful effort.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:16

The first yellow card goes to O'Shea after a late tackle on Ferguson just outside the box. A shooting opportunity for Brighton arises.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:15

Burnley have lost each of their last four Premier League away games, last having a longer losing run on the road in the division between November 2016 and February 2017 (seven). They have been the better side in the opening 12 minutes. Brighton have made a couple of loose passes, with De Zerbi looking frustrated in the dugout.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:13

WIDE! The first chance of the match goes to Burnley. Gudmundsson collects possession on the right side of the box and switches the ball onto his left foot. He looks for the top corner with a curling effort across the goal, but his strike flashes wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:11

Adingra plays a loose pass in Brighton's half, with Brownhill rushing in to make an interception. Burnley spring forward and have possession on the edge of the Seagulls' box, but their attack breaks down after good play from Rodríguez and Amdouni.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:08

Baleba usually plays in the midfield for Brighton, but he is currently the deepest player in the Seagulls' system. He has dropped between Dunk and Van Hecke when the hosts are in possession. He is getting plenty of touches in the opening stages of the match.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:06

Burnley are holding a rigid defensive structure and are trying to stop Brighton from keeping possession in their attacking third. They are letting the Seagulls pass it from side to side on the halfway line, well away from their goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:05

Odobert does brilliantly to drive down the left with possession, He weaves his way through a few defenders and gets into the box before winning a corner. However, Gudmundsson's delivery is poor and Brighton clear it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:02

Gudmundsson is back in the Burnley team and will be their player to watch. Despite playing just 597 minutes across 10 Premier League appearances, he has created 22 chances this season, at least 10 more than any other Burnley player. His rate of 3.3 chances created per 90 minutes is the best of any Burnley player in a single Premier League campaign (min. 500 minutes).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

15:01

Brighton get this Premier League clash under way. Ferguson with the first kick.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:58

Five of the 10 Premier League meetings between Brighton and Burnley have ended in a draw (two Brighton wins, three Burnley wins), including three goalless draws. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:46

Burnley make three alterations to the team that lost 1-0 to Wolves at Molineux. Beyer returns from his one-match suspension and replaces Ekdal in the defence. Gudmundsson makes his first start in three matches and comes in for Koleosho, who is out with a long-term injury. Odobert also appears in the side and is picked ahead of Bruun Larsen, who drops onto the bench.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:42

Brighton make six changes to the side that beat Brentford in their last Premier League match. Verbruggen starts in goal after missing the previous two games, with Steele dropping onto the bench. Dunk also returns from suspension after his red card against Forest and replaces Igor at centre-back. Milner is picked ahead of Hinshelwood at right-back. Dahoud was sent off versus the Blades but is back in the team today, with Gilmour missing out on a spot in the midfield. Lallana and Ferguson come in for Mitoma and Buonanotte in the attack. Pedro keeps his place but moves out to the wing, allowing Ferguson to lead the attack.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:38

BURNLEY SUBS: Connor Roberts, Nathan Redmond, Hjalmar Ekdal, Anass Zaroury, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Han-Noah Massengo, Arijanet Muric.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:38

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O’Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Wilson Odobert, Sander Berge, Josh Brownhill, Johann Gudmundsson; Jay Rodriguez, Zeki Amdouni.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:38

BRIGHTON SUBS: Igor Julio, Billy Gilmour, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Jason Steele, Facundo Buonanotte, Jack Hinshelwood, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:34

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; James Milner, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Carlos Baleba; Pascal Gross, Mahmoud Dahoud; Simon Adingra, Simon Adingra, Joao Pedro; Evan Ferguson.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:34

Burnley have lost seven of their last eight games in the Premier League and are 19th in the table. The Clarets looked to be moving in the right direction when they thumped Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor but couldn’t build any momentum from their victory. Vincent Kompany’s men lost 1-0 to Wolves in their last outing, with their only two wins this season coming against the other two newly promoted sides. Conceding 33 goals this season, just two fewer than they did in their Championship campaign last term, Burnley are three points away from safety and will drop to the bottom of the table if they lose and the Blades beat Brentford. However, they have never lost on their travels against Brighton, winning two and drawing three of their five encounters.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:34

Brighton are in good form and have won three of their last four matches in all competitions. The Seagulls beat Nottingham Forest in a five-goal thriller to end their six-game winless run in the Premier League before a narrow victory over AEK Athens in the Europa League saw them qualify for the knockout stages. A 3-2 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge followed their two positive results before they returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Brentford in midweek. As a result, Roberto De Zerbi are eighth in the table and could go as high as fifth with another triumph. Brighton will also want to combine their strong results with a clean sheet, with the hosts conceding in every match in the league this campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Brighton and Burnley.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…