Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

The American Express Community Stadium, home of Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club (Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion FC 0 - 3 Arsenal FC

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:37

Arsenal go top of the Premier League after a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton. They went into the break just 1-0 ahead through Saka's confident penalty after Lamptey tripped Jesus, but the Gunners could've easily had more, with Gabriel and Jesus both missing big chances early on. Arsenal maintained their control in the second half though, and Havertz doubled their lead just after the hour mark when he tapped in Jorginho's low cross from close range. Trossard came off the bench to make sure of the points against his former club, finishing off a quick counter-attack with a lovely, chipped goal to make it 3-0. Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool into first, at least until tomorrow when the Reds face Manchester United. Arteta's men have a big game next time out, hosting Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final first leg. Brighton's 12-game unbeaten run comes to an end as they drop to 10th in the table. Next up for them is a trip to Burnley. That's all for today, goodbye!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:31

FULL-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-3 ARSENAL.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:30

Yellow Card Benjamin William White

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:28

Gross hasn't been able to find his range on his set-piece deliveries today, and after another corner is cleared, Arsenal break on the counter. Trossard makes another driving run through the middle, but Rice can't pick him out this time.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:27

We're into the first of five added minutes at the end of the game, and Brighton have a corner. It's another poor delivery from Gross that's cleared at the near post though.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:27

GOOD SAVE! Rice swings another deep corner to the far post, and it catches Brighton out once more. Gabriel pokes it towards the roof of the net, but Verbruggen reflexively parries it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:24

Substitution Kai Lukas Havertz Edward Keddar Nketiah

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:24

WIDE! Arsenal push forward once more, and Brighton just sit back as Rice moves to the edge of the D. He keeps his shot low, drilling it towards the bottom-left corner, but a deflection takes it skimming just wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:23

Havertz knew exactly where Trossard was, and as soon as the ball landed at his feet, he played it forward for the substitute.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:21

Goal Leandro Trossard

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:21

Brighton are almost playing with a front four at the moment as they try to pull a late goal back. Dunk slides it forward to Gross, but a loose touch from him gifts possession to Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:19

If Arsenal hold on to this clean sheet, Raya will become the first Spanish goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive Premier League away starts, and the ninth different keeper to do so overall in the competition (Ederson was the last to do so between February-April 2022).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:17

There's a quick check for a penalty after Adingra goes to ground under pressure from Rice on the edge of the box, but there's nothing in it. Instead, Gross is allowed to take the corner, but it's cleared by the first man.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:14

The yellow card is out again, this time for Saliba after he gets too tight to Pedro and clumsily sends him to ground.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:14

Buonanotte races forward to close down White and hurts himself in the process as the right-back catches him while making the clearance. The substitute is able to get back up without needing treatment though.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:11

Brighton are also making another change. Welbeck hasn't been able to make an impact against his former club, failing to have a single shot, and he's replaced by Fati.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:10

Yellow Card Carlos Noom Quomah Baleba

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:10

Brighton are still struggling to make any sort of impact in the final third, and are starting to drop deeper into their shape. Pedro is pressing alone up top, and even when he wins it back, there's nowhere to go.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:07

Substitution Oleksandr Zinchenko Takehiro Tomiyasu

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:06

GOOD SAVE! Arsenal break quickly, and Trossard leads the way down the left wing. He drives towards the edge of the box, and it looks like his shot is going to trickle over the line, but Verbruggen gets down in time to tip it wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:06

Havertz has netted in three of his last four Premier League away games, as many as in his first 12 appearances for Arsenal on the road this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:04

It's patient play from Brighton as they continue to keep possession, but they just can't get into Arsenal's box. Eventually, Gross decides to play it long, but Saliba comfortably clears the danger.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

19:02

Brighton are pushing with more intent to half the deficit now, and they're getting numbers into the box. Arsenal are happy to drop deep though, and they're leaving no space for the hosts to play into in the final third.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:59

Substitution Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka Gabriel Teodoro Martinelli Silva

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:58

Substitution Gabriel Fernando de Jesus Leandro Trossard

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:58

Substitution Julio César Enciso Espínola João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:57

Assist Jorge Luiz Frello Filho

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:56

It's great defensive work from Baleba, who stretches to get a toe to the ball and stop Rice from having a clear run to the edge of the box. It looks like it's going to bounce kindly for Havertz, but Dunk manages to poke it away from him.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:55

Enciso has been Brighton's biggest threat today, and as a corner is swung into the box, it falls to him amid the chaos in the middle. He gets caught under it though, and volleys his shot high into the stands.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:51

Gross chooses to sweep a free-kick out to Enciso on the left instead of curling it into the box, and the Paraguayan runs at Saka, but can't pick out a cross. He does win his side a corner though.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:49

GOOD SAVE! Jorginho plays a wonderful throughball down the right for Havertz, and he checks back before laying it off to Odegaard. He rifles his shot towards the roof of the net, but Verbruggen tips it over the bar.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:48

VAR is just having a look at an off-the-ball incident between White and Estupinan that saw the Arsenal man go to ground. The Colombian seemed to put his hand towards White's face, but there isn't much in it, and nothing else comes of it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:47

Brighton are without a win in their last 17 Premier League games in which they've been behind at half-time (D4 L13), losing each of their last two such games (4-0 v Luton, 3-0 v Fulham).

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:44

WIDE! Jesus has had a couple of great chances in this game, and he's picked out by White's cross from the right once more. The Brazilian thumps a header towards the far post, but this one bounces wide too.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:40

Brighton get us back under way for the second half!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:36

Arteta will be fairly pleased with what he's seen so far - his side created an xG (expected goals) of 1.94 from nine shots, though only two of them were on target, and the Arsenal manager will want them to be more clinical as they will go top if things stay as they are. Brighton have had moments where they looked a real threat, but they struggled to gain a foothold at times, and De Zerbi will be looking for an improvement.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:28

Saka's penalty gives Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Brighton at half-time. The Gunners could easily have had more goals, with Gabriel and Jesus both heading great chances wide early on, with the latter also forcing Verbruggen into a smart stop to keep out his first-time shot. Arsenal took the lead from the spot though after Lamptey tripped Jesus in the box, and Saka confidently dispatched it. Enciso had the best chance at the other end, and Raya had to stretch to tip it wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:24

HALF-TIME: BRIGHTON 0-1 ARSENAL.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:24

Arsenal are pushing for a second goal before the break, and Saka gets the beating of his marker down the right to drill another low cross in. Verbruggen was ready for it, and got down to stretch a leg to block it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:21

Saka and White are both working together to stop Enciso down their right, but the Brighton winger manages to find a pocket of space to fizz a low cross in. Welbeck can't get to it though, and Raya collects again.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:20

CHANCE! White goes long with a throw-in into the box and Dunk wants to shield it through to Verbruggen, not realising that Havertz is right behind him. His indecisiveness almost gives the forward a chance to poke it on goal, but the goalkeeper reacts quicker to tap it away.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:18

We're into the first of seven added minutes at the end of the first half. Brighton try to mount a quick counter, but Moder overhits a throughball straight into Raya's gloves.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:16

GOOD SAVE! Enciso cuts inside from the left, and after dropping a shoulder to lose White on the edge of the box, he curls a dangerous shot towards the far top corner. Raya is at full stretch to tip it wide, but Brighton have their first shot on target.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:14

Gabriel is down for Arsenal and he needs treatment for what looks like an ankle problem. He's quickly back on his feet after treatment though, and will carry on.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:14

Saka has now scored as many Premier League goals this season (14 in 29 games) as he did in 2022-23 (14 in 38 games). He's also scored nine of his last 10 penalties, including each of his last five.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:11

Verbruggen punches away Saka's latest corner, but he doesn't get a lot of distance on it. Saliba lifts it back to Rice on the edge of the box, but the midfielder uses his arm to bring it down, and the attack comes to an end.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:10

Brighton are still trying to press high up the pitch, but they can't get close to Arsenal at the moment. Jorginho sends another impressive long ball over the top. White volleys it into the box from the byline, but Van Hecke beats Havertz to it in the middle.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:07

Adingra is taking matters into his own hands as he makes a weaving run down the right. He dribbles away from Zinchenko before taking a shot from the edge of the box, but it ends up hitting Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:04

Penalty Goal Bukayo Ayoyinka Temidayo Saka

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:04

PENALTY TO ARSENAL! Jesus cuts inside from the left and as he drops a shoulder, Lamptey gets across to him. The youngster is stretching back with his trailing leg and trips the Brazilian, with the referee pointing straight to the spot.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

18:00

Lamptey is now back on his feet and after having another quick check by the physio on the sideline, he's going to be able to carry on here.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:59

Lamptey is down again, this time holding his right foot. The medical team is brought on, and De Zerbi has a substitute warming up in case a change is needed.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:58

Welbeck cushioned the ball into the box and Lamptey chases it, but goes down under Zinchenko's pressure. The right-back crashes into Raya as he falls, staying down, but he gets back up without treatment. The fans want a penalty - they're not going to get one.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:56

The referee plays the advantage as Baleba wins the ball back in midfield, and it's quickly spread out to Adingra on the right. He gets the final pass all wrong through, playing it harmlessly into Raya's gloves.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:54

Saka whips another dangerous corner into the box, and he's looking for Gabriel at the far post. He sets himself to meet it on the volley, but with Gross staying tight to him, he doesn't have room. The Brazilian hopefully asks for a penalty, but he gets nothing.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:51

Arsenal have dominated in the last 10 minutes, and 46 per cent of their attacks have come down the right side. They look to do the same again, but Saka is fouled before he can get it past Gross.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:49

Zinchenko keeps backing off, and it invites Adingra to cut inside from the right as he opens up a pocket of space. He curls a shot across goal, but it sails high and wide of the far top corner.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:47

MISS! It's a lovely ball over the top from Jorginho, and Havertz brings it down with an equally good touch on the right of the box. He clips a cross into the far post to pick out Jesus' late run, but the Brazilian nods it back across goal and wide.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:45

GREAT SAVE! Arsenal work it neatly down their right side again, and this time, Saka squares it into the middle for Jesus. He has to take the shot quickly with Gross sliding in, and his whipped effort is pushed away by Verbruggen with a strong hand.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:44

WIDE! Estupinan is drawn to the ball, and it opens the space for White to slide it forward for Saka. He does well to get it out of his feet before curling a shot across goal, but it flies wide of the far post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:44

Arsenal haven't quite been able to find their rhythm yet, and Brighton's high press is causing some real problems. Saka can't turn past Baleba, and the midfielder sets the hosts on a quick counter that comes to nothing.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:41

CHANCE! It's a wonderful move from Brighton that starts at the goalkeeper, and when it's moved out to Adingra on the right, he slides Lamptey into space ahead of him. The right-back pulls it back for Enciso, but he fires his first-time shot over.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:40

Arsenal are looking to complete a Premier League double over Brighton for just the second time, previously doing so in the 2020-21 campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:39

Brighton are starting to up the pressure here, but they're struggling to keep the ball in the final third. Lamptey drives down the right but runs straight into Zinchenko.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:37

Gabriel thumps Brighton's corner away in the middle of the box, but in the middle of the chaos, Jorginho stays down. It looked like Moder tripped over him while trying to get to the ball, and the Italian requires treatment but can carry on.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:34

WIDE! Arsenal win an early free-kick, and there's a false start for the Gunners as the front line moves offside before Odegaard hits the set-piece. The second attempt is much better, and the Norweigan curls it onto Gabriel's head, but he thumps it past the near post.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:32

Havertz gets the game under way for Arsenal!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:31

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:28

After resting some of his players for their win over Luton Town in midweek, Mikel Arteta makes four changes today. Saka is fit to start and comes in along with Jorginho, Rice and Jesus. White retains his place against his former club and makes his 100th Premier League appearance for Arsenal today. Partey, Smith Rowe and Trossard start on the bench, while Reiss Nelson isn't in the squad.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:26

Roberto De Zerbi makes five changes from their goalless draw with Brentford on Wednesday, as Lamptey, Estupinan, Moder, Enciso and Welbeck are all brought into the side. Veltman, Julio, Buonanotte, Lallana and Pedro drop to the bench, but they're still without Evan Ferguson, who is struggling with an ankle injury.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:21

ARSENAL SUBS: Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Leandro Trossard.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:21

ARSENAL STARTING XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:16

BRIGHTON SUBS: Valentin Barco, Facundo Buonanotte, Ansu Fati, Joao Pedro, Adam Lallana, Cameron Peupion, Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Igor Julio.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:16

BRIGHTON STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Tariq Lamptey, Jan-Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Pervis Estupinan; Carlos Baleba, Jakub Moder; Julio Enciso, Pascal Gross, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:00

As for Arsenal, they have a chance to go top of the league with a win here today as Liverpool don't play until tomorrow. The Gunners are unbeaten in their 10 Premier League games since the turn of the year (W9 D1), and they haven't lost any of their last six in all competitions since losing to Porto in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Arsenal are in formidable form on the road at the moment though, and haven't trailed for a single minute in any of their five away league games since the start of 2024, and have kept clean sheets in each of their previous four matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:00

Brighton are still in the mix for a European place next season but are going through a bit of a sticky patch in the Premier League at the moment after winning just one of their last five games in the competitions (D2 L2), though that victory did come in their last home match when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0. Their home form is something to be proud of though, as they are currently unbeaten in their last 12 league games at the Amex (W6 D6), their longest-ever such run at the stadium in the competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

17:00

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Brighton and Arsenal at the Amex Stadium!

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

16:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…