Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Julio Enciso will be assessed.

Adam Webster could feature but Evan Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Tariq Lamptey and James Milner remain out.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will miss a second game, having also missed last weekend's FA Cup semi-final because of injury.

Phil Foden and John Stones are both available.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton & Hove Albion have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League matches against Manchester City.

However, the four Premier League points the Seagulls have earned in this fixture have come in the last three home meetings.

City have scored 18 goals in their six Premier League visits to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in their last Premier League home fixture ended a 12-game unbeaten run at the Amex Stadium.

They last lost consecutive home league matches in December 2022 (including a defeat to Arsenal).

Brighton are one short of 100 Premier League defeats - their first loss in the competition was at home against Manchester City in August 2017.

The Seagulls have won only six of their last 26 league games.

They need to win their remaining six fixtures to equal last season's final points total of 62.

Brighton have failed to score in all three of their midweek Premier League games so far in 2024, drawing 0-0 with both West Ham and Brentford and losing 4-0 to Luton.

Albion have scored just four goals in seven Premier League matches since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February.

Danny Welbeck has failed to score in his 18 Premier League appearances against Manchester City, for five different clubs: Sunderland, Manchester United, Arsenal, Watford, Brighton.

Manchester City