Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Bournemouth: Kaoru Mitoma double sinks Cherries

Kaoru Mitoma's goal after just 16 seconds of the second half was his second Premier League goal of the season

Substitute Kaoru Mitoma's second-half double helped Brighton come from behind to beat winless Bournemouth.

The Japan midfielder scored 16 seconds after coming on, then headed in later to clinch a third straight Premier League win.

Bournemouth had gone ahead when Dominic Solanke capitalised on an error by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The hosts looked sluggish until Milos Kerkez's own goal drew them level in first-half injury time.

Brighton showed nine changes from the side that started the 3-2 defeat by AEK Athens in the Europa League on Thursday.

But manager Roberto De Zerbi's substitutions, which saw Mitoma and Ansu Fati come on after half-time, made the required impact to propel Brighton up to third place.

The latest win for the Seagulls comes six days after the first anniversary of De Zerbi succeeding Graham Potter and confirms their continuing impressive progress.

Bournemouth are still seeking a first league victory under Andoni Iraola and have now gone 10 Premier League games without winning, their worst run in the top flight.

Seagulls shake off slow start after European debut

This was Brighton's first foray into the Thursday-Sunday fixture set-up that often proves tricky to negotiate for sides playing in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

Albion had given a good account of themselves, despite losing to AEK, but at least their European debut had been at home and meant there was no gruelling journey to eat into preparation time for playing in the Premier League.

That should have been helpful for the visit of Bournemouth, but De Zerbi's side were poor for much of the first half, looking strangely negative and reluctant to get at their struggling opponents.

Verbruggen, brought back to replace Jason Steele in goal for his third league start, was keen to play out from the back but he was caught out when dawdling in the D of the penalty area, Ryan Christie sliding the ball across to give Solanke a simple chance to score.

But when Mahmoud Dahoud's cross was headed into his own net by Kerkez in first-half stoppage time, Brighton had a barely deserved lifeline that they grabbed with enthusiasm.

Fati and Mitoma linked up on the left just a few seconds after Bournemouth had kicked off the second half, giving the latter the chance to slide the ball across Cherries goalkeeper Neto.

Mitoma later headed Pervis Estupinan's cross beyond Neto to seemingly seal the win, but Brighton remained vulnerable at times and had to rely on saves by Verbruggen and a superb block by Estupinan in the closing minutes.

Nevertheless, moving up into third place in the table was the ideal way to shake off the disappointment of the loss to AEK, with a trip to Aston Villa on 30 September their next league outing.

