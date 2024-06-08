Advertisement
🚨 Brighton 'granted work permit' to appoint youngest ever PL boss

Brighton have been granted a work permit for potential new boss Fabian Hürzeler, according to The Athletic.

The 31-year-old is set to replace Roberto De Zerbi, making the American coach the youngest ever to take charge of a Premier League club.

In 2022, Hürzeler joined St Pauli, and turned the side from relegation fodder to securing an historic promotion to the German top flight this summer.

Hürzeler spent his entire career as a player in Germany, rising through the youth ranks at Bayern Munich, but only ever made the reserve team in Bavaria.