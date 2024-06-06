Brighton goalkeeper will be number one for the Netherlands at Euro 2024

Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen will be the sides first choice for the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany. There had been speculation as to whether it would be Verbruggen or fellow Premier League goalkeeper Mark Flekken. In the end, the former Anderlecht man has won the battle to start the tournament. Oranje open their tournament against Poland before facing France and then Austria. They also have friendlies against Canada and Iceland prior to the tournament.

Just a week or so ago Verbruggen had said he would be disappointed if he had not been picked to be the nations number one for the tournament. Verbruggen made 21 Premier League appearances for Brighton this season, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 28. He also played three times in the Europa League. The 21-year-old former Anderlecht goalkeeper has made five appearances for the Dutch national team, including the full 90 during their last friendly against rivals Germany.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson