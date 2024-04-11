Brighton 'force opposition teams to adapt' - Kompany

[Getty Images]

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has described Brighton as "unique opposition" before their Premier League meeting at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Seagulls shared the points with Kompany's side at Amex Stadium in December.

"Without necessarily being classed as one of the big six teams in this league, they've managed to establish themselves with all the habits of the top teams," Kompany said in his pre-match news conference.

"They force the opposition teams to adapt. For a team like Brighton to demand that even from the bigger teams is pretty exceptional. It doesn't matter if it's the top six against them [or other teams], they have to adapt their game to play against Brighton."

On what he expects the Seagulls' style of play to be like on Saturday, Kompany added: "Usually you can line up in a zonal press, but they will find the positions in between the lines. They will then create overloads and find the free man between the lines.

"If you line up with a man-orientated press, they have movement patterns to create space to go in behind. They have really good control of the tempo of the ball and the angles they need to make to be able retain possession. They have a goalkeeper who is essentially an outfield player and when they lose the ball they recover it as quickly as possible.

"It's not happened overnight, it's taken them years to do that. They are where they are because they've probably had this idea for a long time already."