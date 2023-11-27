Brighton football kicker named all-state by Michigan coaches

Brighton senior kicker Braeden Chiles was the only Livingston County football player named all-state by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association, it was announced Monday.

Chiles made the Division 1 team as a specialist.

There were 33 players on the Division 1 all-state team on offense, defense or as specialists.

Chiles was 5-for-7 on field goal attempts this season, kicking a school-record 53-yarder against Northville on Sept. 8.

During his three-year career, Chiles was 17-for-20 on field goal attempts. He kicked game-winners against Hartland and Northville his junior season.

Chiles also played defensive end for the Bulldogs.

In the first step of the all-state process, 12 Livingston County players made all-region.

