Brighton football aims for another deep playoff run: Top players, schedule, what to know

How good can Brighton be this season?

Expect the Bruins to remain a competitive Section V program. Their finals trip in 2021 led to a semifinals run in 2022, which ended to eventual champion Hilton. With the Cadets back up in Class AA, the Class A title is up for grabs, and Brighton captains Tyler Martinovich, Kieran Hughes and four-year starter Thomas Welker will lead a team of 42 players who are hopeful for a long postseason run.

Brighton will go as far as Tyler Martinovich takes them. He committed to Merrimack College to play safety, but Martinovich's contributions as a quarterback opens the Bruins' balanced offense as a cerebral signal caller with an arm. Receivers Hughes and John Ahrens, and tight end Thomas Welker — who's also a stud defensive end — are part of an experienced offensive arsenal.

"Having a kid who's a true dual threat quarterback, and mentally knows the game, everything in the playbook is available," coach Steve Lian said.

Running back Gavin Parks may be the "workhorse", but Jaden Smith, Noah Wagner, Jayden Lian are all capable of big plays behind a prospective offensive line. Division I coaches are fond of 6-foot-5, 270-pound right tackle Val Kondratenko. Guard Shawn Blake and center Toby Martin are experienced 250 pounders, while 6-foot-2, 230-pound AJ Rossignol is an agile left tackle.

Brighton football at a glance

Head coach: Steve Lian (12th season, 55-42 record).

Classification: Class A.

Last season’s record: 7-3.

Last Section V championship: N/A.

Brighton football schedule for 2023 season

Thursday, Aug. 31: at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8: vs. Brockport, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Eastridge, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22: vs. Victor, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29: at Webster Thomas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7: vs. Webster Schroeder, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. McQuaid, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 20: at Irondequoit, 6 p.m.

Marquee matchups for Brighton

Brighton's first test will be at Wilson, which is expected to be improved. With stars returning to Brockport, Irondequoit and all across the league, if the Bruins can win their non-league bouts against Class AA contenders Victor and McQuaid, Brighton may find itself in good shape for a Class A postseason run.

Brighton's top returning players

Brighton's Thomas Welker (8) celebrates with Jamin Close (59), Gavin Parks (13) and Kieran Hughes (11) after scoring against Spencerport during a regular season game at Spencerport High School, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

QB/DB Tyler Martinovich, TE/LB Thomas Welker, WR John Ahrens, WR/S Kieran Hughes, RB/LB Gavin Parks, OL Val Kondratenko, OL Shawn Blake, OL Toby Martin, OL AJ Rossignol, DB JT Snyder, DB Grady Hopkin, OLB Kaleb Matthews.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Brighton football 2023 schedule, top players, preview for Bruins