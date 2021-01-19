Brighton defender Bernardo makes Salzburg loan switch

Brighton have allowed defender Bernardo to join Austrian club RB Salzburg on loan for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joined Albion from RB Leipzig in 2018 and made his 50th appearance for the club in last week’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

He has struggled for action this term, making just two Premier League starts, and returns to the club where he spent the second half of the 2015-16 season.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter told the club website: “Bernardo is at a stage in his career where he wants to be playing regular football.

“This move should give him the opportunity to do that. We wish him well for the rest of the season and we will watch his progress with interest.”