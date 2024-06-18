Brighton could lose key man as Dortmund progress in talks

Borussia Dortmund are progressing in talks to sign Pascal Gross from Brighton this summer.

Gross is on the shortlist of the Champions League finalists who are keen to add to their midfield this summer and negotiations are underway between Dortmund and the player’s representatives.

The 33-year-old has been an integral part of Brighton’s rise in the Premier League and provided 10 league assists for the Seagulls during the 2023-24 campaign. Gross was named as Brighton’s Player of the Season for the second time last season and has broken into the German national team, making his debut in September 2023.

The midfielder has gone on to win eight caps and featured as Germany thrashed Scotland 5-1 in their opening fixture of Euro 2024 last week.

According to Sky Germany, Dortmund are hopeful of agreeing a deal for Gross, who has just a year remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium. A fee in the region of €7m-€10m has been mooted, while Dortmund face competition from Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gross has made 228 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton since arriving from Ingolstadt for a fee of just £3m in 2017. He has scored 30 goals and provided 45 assists in England’s top division.

