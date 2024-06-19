Brighton could block Deniz Undav's Stuttgart transfer with buy-back clause

Brighton & Hove Albion could block Stuttgart's attempts to sign striker Deniz Undav permanently because of a buy-back clause in the 27-year-old's contract, 90min understands.

Undav joined Stuttgart last summer on a loan deal which includes an option for a permanent transfer worth €20m (£16.9m), and the Bundesliga side are expected to trigger that clause after watching Undav rack up 18 goals and 10 assists in 30 games.

However, sources have confirmed to 90min that Brighton also negotiated a buy-back clause which is worth slightly more than the €20m Stuttgart would have to pay to sign Undav.

Brighton are likely to cash in on Undav this summer but, if he does complete a permanent switch to Stuttgart as expected, the Seagulls could bring the striker back with a view to selling him again for a higher sum to another suitor.

This would only be done if Brighton felt they could get more money from either Stuttgart - after their option clause expires - or another club, with officials currently exploring the potential market for Undav after his outstanding campaign in Germany.

Undav has made it clear he hopes to stay with Stuttgart next season, insisting he wanted to make his opinion public to ensure there are no questions over his intentions.

"My desire is clear, I want to stay at Stuttgart and have a strong season with Stuttgart next season," he told the media.

Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth recently told Sky Sports Germany: "I can confirm that we are having intensive discussions. But the facts have not changed yet. We absolutely want to do everything humanly possible to ensure that Deniz stays with us."

Wohlgemuth also admitted that Stuttgart "are not alone at the table", suggesting there are other suitors for Undav this summer.