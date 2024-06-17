Brighton close in on Leeds' Summerville - Tuesday's gossip

Brighton begin talks with Leeds over a deal for Crysencio Summerville, West Ham target Ferran Torres wants to remain with Barcelona, Tottenham's bid for Ivan Toney is rejected by Brentford.

Brighton have opened talks over a deal for 22-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds. (Talksport)

Spain winger Ferran Torres is wanted by West Ham this summer but the 24-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham's bid for England forward Ivan Toney, 28, has been rejected by Brentford. (Football Transfers)

Crystal Palace will demand a fee of at least £65m for England defender Marc Guehi, 23, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Fenerbahce are interested in Manchester United's 29-year-old Sweden defender Victor Lindelof. (Sky Germany)

Atletico Madrid have made a move for Chelsea's England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Gallagher might reject a move to Aston Villa as he is not keen on joining the club. (Football Insider)

Brazilian winger Estevao Willian has passed a medical with Chelsea, who agreed to sign the 17-year-old from Palmeiras last month. (Standard)

Manchester City are prepared to go into next season without making a new signing unless a player asks to leave. (ESPN)

Newcastle are interested in signing 25-year-old Iceland winger Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson from Belgian club OH Leuven. (Chronicle Live)

AC Milan's England defender Fikayo Tomori, 26, is likely to reject any offer from Newcastle this summer. (Football Insider)

Former Germany defender Mats Hummels, 35, is close to signing for Real Mallorca after leaving Borussia Dortmund. (Diario de Mallorca - in Spanish)

West Ham are mulling over whether to push ahead with a move for English left-back Ryan Sessegnon after the 24-year-old was released by Tottenham. (Guardian)

Former England winger Ashley Young, 38, is close to agreeing a new deal with Everton. (Talksport)

Tottenham are interested in Monaco's 22-year-old Brazilian right-back Vanderson. (Fabrizio Romano)

Talks between Borussia Dortmund and Brighton's 33-year-old Germany midfielder Pascal Gross are progressing, though no agreement has been reached. (Sky Germany)