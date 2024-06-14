Brighton block Deniz Undav’s transfer to Stuttgart with a clever buyback clause

As reported by kicker, Brighton & Hove Albion have blocked Deniz Undav’s transfer to Stuttgart due to a clever buy-back clause negotiated into his contract.

Last season, Undav established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most clinical marksmen, playing alongside Serhou Guirassy. In 33 appearances for the Swabians, Undav registered 19 goals and 10 assists, helping fire Stuttgart to the Champions League.

This has, therefore, left the Bundesliga runners-up hoping to secure a permanent deal for Undav. However, while the striker is also keen on returning to Germany, it is understood that despite Stuttgart having a purchase option of €20 million, the Premier League outfit have been able to insert a clever buy-back clause into the deal.

The report suggests that this clause would see Brighton be able to re-sign Undav for slightly above Stuttgart’s €20 million purchase option. This has seen Brighton theoretically block a permanent move back to Stuttgart.

This is because Brighton are currently discussing the option of either keeping Undav for their upcoming campaign or selling the German striker on for a more lucrative fee. While Stuttgart would make a small financial gain, due to the buy-back clause being revealed, it is becoming more unlikely that Undav will be plying his trade for Sebastian Hoeneß’s side after EURO 2024.

GGFN | Will Shopland