Brighton – Arsenal stream: How to watch, updates, more

Arsenal have a host of injuries as they head to relegated-threatened Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Start time is 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Read more about the game in our Brighton v Arsenal preview.

Both Brighton and Arsenal need a win but for very different reasons.

BRIGHTON – ARSENAL STREAM ON NBCSN

Team news

Brighton only have one injury concern with long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo missing and Aaron Connolly fit to play. Arsenal have Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Sokratis and Lucas Torreira all missing, while Mesut Ozil is expected to return.

What they’re saying

Mikel Arteta on the 3-0 defeat at Man City: “I want to delete the game from the hard drive. There are a lot of things that happened and there is no point taking a lot of things from this game, just delete. We start preparing for Brighton and that is it.”

Graham Potter will rotate his entire squad: “We’re fortunate we have a fully fit squad of players who are all keen to play and want to get on with it. They’ve all trained as well as they have all year – the enthusiasm, attitude and professionalism has been really good so the challenge for them will be to be ready. Because whether it is from the start, last 20 or 30 minutes or whatever else the role is, I am pretty sure we will use all the players because the competition will mean we have to.”

Prediction

Arsenal are all over the place and suffered even more injuries over the last week, plus the situation around Mesut Ozil is worrying. Brighton will fancy their chances of causing an upset as they need to get off to a fast start to the restart. I’m going with an away win for Arsenal and mainly because I think their attack will be given plenty of chances due to Brighton’s open, possession-based style.

