Brighton appoint Fabian Hurzeler as new head coach

Brighton & Hove Albion have confirmed the appointment of Fabian Hurzeler as the club's new head coach, replacing Roberto De Zerbi.

Hurzeler has signed a three-year contract to become the Premier League's youngest ever boss at the age of just 31, and will begin work at the Amex Stadium once he has received a work permit.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be the new head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion," Hurzeler told Brighton's official website.

"After speaking to Tony [Bloom], Paul [Barber] and David [Weir] it was clear they are highly ambitious. Brighton have a unique history and a bold vision for the future so I am truly excited to be part of the project.

"The club has made incredible progress over the last few seasons and the aim is to continue building on that success.

"I am relishing the opportunity to coach in the Premier League, and I can’t wait to meet the players, staff and, of course, the fans."

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom, who is known for taking risks on young coaches, said of Hurzeler's arrival: "From the start of the process to appoint our new head coach, Fabian was always a standout candidate and one who had caught our attention with his exceptional work at St Pauli over the past eighteen months.

"He has a style of play that aligns with how we want a Brighton & Hove Albion team to play, and I’m confident it is one our supporters will appreciate and enjoy.

"Fabian also has an excellent coaching pedigree and has worked with the German federation at various age group levels. We are really excited to start working with Fabian to prepare for the upcoming season."

Brighton will pay a compensation fee to Hurzeler's former employers, St Pauli, who last season earned promotion back to Germany's top flight after winning the 2. Bundesliga title.