Brighton have another £100m jewel to be polished in Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson celebrates his third goal against Newcastle - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

Brighton and Hove Albion recently sold one player for more than £100 million and they look like they will be selling another one in the not-too-distant future after Evan Ferguson’s hat-trick punished a lethargic and sloppy Newcastle United.

There is much for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe to ponder after his players delivered their worst performances for months, but there will surely come a time when Brighton are forced to consider when to sell their teenage sensation and for how much.

Ferguson has already been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and the London club are certainly on the lookout for someone to replace Harry Kane long term, but for now he is at the ideal club playing for the ideal manager.

Nobody should be trying to rush or push him out of the exit door and the transfer window is shut, which will be a huge relief to everyone associated with the club.

But Brighton are – albeit a brilliant one – a selling club. It is their business model and having managed to persuade Chelsea to pay £115 million for Moises Caicedo, they have another precious jewel to buff and shine over the next season or two. They are under no pressure to sell Ferguson at this stage and with European football on the south coast, he should also be advised to stay put. His development has been rapid at Brighton and it will continue to gather pace on the evidence of this performance against Newcastle.

Ferguson smashes the opener past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, whose error had led to the chance - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

Roberto De Zerbi has handled the young Irishman brilliantly, even leaving him out of the starting XI at the beginning of the campaign, but it was only a matter of time until Ferguson was back leading the line for the Seagulls. This was only the fourth time an 18-year-old has scored a Premier League hat-trick but Ferguson barely blinked when he was told that fact.

“It’s really fresh so it’s hard to take in,” he replied. “It’s an unbelievable feeling; as a kid, as a striker, you want to grow up and score goals in the Premier League. When you get a hat-trick, it’s a good day. My family were here as well.”

There is something special about the teenager, even the way he spoke to the media after the game. He was unflustered, taking all the attention in his stride. He does not sound like someone who will get carried away with the hype or have his head turned by talk of a move at some unknown date in the future.

Brighton outmanoeuvred Newcastle for 90 minutes and in Ferguson they have a striker who can turn pressure into goals. Newcastle missed a host of chances they should have taken, Ferguson took all three that came his way.

“It was a brilliant performance against one of the best teams in the Premier League,” said De Zerbi. “Evan Fergsuon played well, but not just the three goals; he played for the team without the ball, he understands the right positions to stand between the lines.

“His qualities are enough to become a big player. One of the best scoring goals in Europe.”

His first goal was a poacher’s effort, sweeping in a loose ball after Nick Pope had dropped a shot from Billy Gilmour. His second, as Newcastle huffed and puffed trying to get back into the contest, was a delicious curling strike from 25 yards after both centre-backs had dropped off.

The third came via a massive deflection and may deny him a hat-trick, but that would be harsh. The initial shot appeared to be on target so he should keep the match ball.

As for Newcastle, there was always a fear they would be distracted by their Champions League adventure this season. The problem is, it has not even started yet and they are already struggling to live up to the hype.

Newcastle's Callum Wilson looks dejected after the match - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

This was as bad as the Magpies have played in a long time; a performance littered with individual errors, wayward passing and some woeful finishing whenever they did manage to create something.

Brighton were sharper, slicker and far more cohesive. Newcastle got what they deserved for a lethargic and error-strewn evening, a third successive defeat and an international break to stew on it.

It is far too soon to talk of a crisis on Tyneside, but no team can lose three games on the spin – one of them at home against 10 men – and play as badly as they did here the following weekend and not face criticism.

So much has gone Howe’s way since he became Newcastle manager in November 2021, he has done an incredible job, but this is the first time he has gone through a bad run like this and it will be fascinating to see how he responds. Callum Wilson’s goal here was the definition of a consolation strike.

“We need a win, that has always been the same in my managerial career at moments like this,” said Howe. “As always the power is in our hands to change it. And that’s what we have to do.

“Tough result for us. Could have been very different. We had some good chances and didn’t take them and the goals we conceded, especially the first one, was a tough one. It was messy from our perspective. And then the game wasn’t the game we wanted it to be.”