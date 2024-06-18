Brighton aim to steal a march on ‘Big Six’ for in-demand winger

Brighton are aiming to beat competition from the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ in the race to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Seagulls have opened talks over a deal for Summerville with the 22-year-old expected to leave Elland Road after Leeds missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

Summerville was a leading light in Leeds’ run to the play-off final, scoring 20 league goals and providing nine assists to earn the EFL Championship Player of the Season and Leeds United Players’ Player of the Season awards for 2023-24.

Leeds value Summerville at around £30m, according to talkSPORT, and Brighton are hoping to beat strong competition from higher up the division to land the Dutch u-21 international.

Liverpool and Tottenham are among the clubs who have checked in on Summerville’s progress in the second tier last season, while Newcastle are also said to be admirers.

Brighton want to make Summerville their first signing under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler, who at 31 has become the youngest permanent manager in Premier League history.

The South Coast side have already tied up a deal to sign Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman for £16million, after an agreement was reached in February.

Read – Five problems Southgate needs to solve ahead of England vs Denmark

See more – Tactical Analysis: England their own enemy in unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok