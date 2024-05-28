Brighton add third pre-season game

[Getty Images]

Brighton have announced they will face Queens Park Rangers in a pre-season friendly.

The Seagulls will take on the Championship side at Loftus Road on 3 August as part of their preparations for the 2024-25 campaign.

The last time Albion visited QPR was in the second tier in April 2017 when goals from Glenn Murray and Sebastien Pocognoli earned them a 2-1 win.

Before heading to Loftus Road, Brighton will undertake a pre-season tour of Japan in July where they will face J League sides Kashima Antlers and Tokyo Verdy.

Without a manager since Roberto de Zerbi left at the end of the season, the Seagulls will be looking to have a new coach in charge ready for the games.