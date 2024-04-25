Brighton 0-4 Manchester City: Key stats
Manchester City are now unbeaten in 30 games in all competitions (W24 D6), making them the third English top-flight side to go 30+ matches without defeat, after Nottingham Forest (40 in 1978) and Manchester United (twice - 34 in 1993-94 & 33 in 1998-99).
Phil Foden scored his 50th (and 51st) Premier League goal, becoming only the third player to score 50 top-flight goals under manager Pep Guardiola while aged 23 or younger - after Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.
Brighton have won just six of their last 27 Premier League games (D11 L10) – since the start of this spell in September - only Burnley (5), Nottingham Forest (5), and Sheffield United (3) have won fewer.
Brighton have lost back-to-back Premier League home games, as many as their previous 22 at the Amex Stadium beforehand (W12 D8 L2). The Seagulls have lost successive league home games while also failing to score each time for the first time since a run of four from February-March 2022.
Kevin De Bruyne's opener for Manchester City was his 68th goal in 255 Premier League appearances – but the very first time he scored a header in the competition.
In his 390th Premier League appearance, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker provided two assists in the same game for the first time in the competition.