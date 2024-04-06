Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: What De Zerbi said

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to Sky Sports following the defeat: "The effort was good, good enough to decide this game. We played a good first half. Until the second goal, we were in the game and then the finish.

"At the moment, without a lot of important players, it is tough to create a chance to score.

"We played against Arsenal and they are top of the table. Especially in this condition, then we can lose against Arsenal at home. We are sorry for ourselves and our fans.

"Maybe we will not close the gap, I don't know. This gap to close between Liverpool and Arsenal, we are not in the condition to close this gap, especially with all of our injured players.

"I don't know what the club wants to do [in the future]. My problem is on the pitch, to improve my players and my team.

"The others things are not my business."