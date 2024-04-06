Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: What Saka said

Arsenal forward and goal-scorer Bukayo Saka has been speaking to Sky Sports following the important win: "Inside, we are all buzzing. We know the win takes us back on top [of the Premier League].

"To come here, after playing three days ago, I am really happy for all the boys who put in another performance - we are building momentum."

On being in the starting line-up this evening: "I was struggling but as long as I have two legs, I will give everything. I want to be on the pitch."

On playing against Brighton: "Brighton are really good at home. Their biggest strength is playing out from the back, and sometimes they get out and you have to sprint back."

On the improvements since last season: "Last season was not great to think about. But it's great in terms of learning our lesson. In games like this game, we needed to put it to bed.

"Last season, we were conceding late goals and having to defend, then the fans were on top of us.

"This year, we are more comfortable and I think the team is better. I feel like we are ready for each game, to win."