Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: Key stats

Here are the key facts and figures following Saturday’s game between Brighton and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal won both Premier League meetings with Brighton in 2023-24 without conceding a goal. It is the first time the Seagulls have lost and failed to score home and away against an opponent in the Premier League under Roberto de Zerbi, having last done so in 2021-22 against Aston Villa (under Graham Potter).

Brighton suffered their first home defeat in the Premier League since August (3-1 v West Ham United), ending what was their longest unbeaten home run in the competition (12 games).

Arsenal currently have a goal difference of +51 in the Premier League, which is their highest in the competition since the final day of the 2004-05 season (also +51).

The Gunners have kept five consecutive clean sheets away from home in the Premier League for the first time since April 1997 (5), whilst they are the first side to do so in the competition since Manchester City in April 2022 (also a run of five away games).

Bukayo Saka has scored 14 goals in 29 Premier League appearances this season, equalling his most in a single campaign in the competition but in nine fewer appearances (14 goals in 38 games in 2022-23).