Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: What Havertz said

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has been speaking to Sky Sports following the win. Firstly, he commented on using Manchester City's result as motivation: "To be honest, we didn't speak about it. We tried to focus on ourselves and win the game. That is more important than looking at the other games right now.

"We must win our matches and see where that brings us. We are ready for the challenge and we are up for it.

"Every week we play at the limit and maybe we can play better. The attitude and work-rate of the boys is phenomenal and everyone put everything into that game - that is why we are successful right now.

"The boys at the back, what they are doing is outstanding and everyone is involved in that. We try to get the ball high up the pitch, but how they defend the box is incredible.

"We have to keep on going, we have another big game in the midweek."

On building his confidence: "Definitely, when you feel that you are so strong at the back it helps you a lot. I am enjoying myself and I will try to help the team. I hope to keep on going forward."