Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: What Arteta said

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day following the victory which sent the Gunners back to the top of the Premier League table: "Very difficult - they haven't lost here since August.

"A really difficult team to play against, and they ask so many questions, but the team was mature and clever in the game we had to play.

"In attack and defence, we had big performances individually.

"We missed some big chances but the team looked really connected and had purpose. The last pass and shot to finish the situation could have been better, but it doesn't matter as we kept going. I'm really pleased to play here."

On not conceding in five consecutive Premier League away games: "Yes, that is really good and a huge plus. We have to continue doing that.

"Brighton were really good today, they asked us a lot of questions but we were able to resolve them."

On David Raya saving Julio Enciso's shot: "We had a player out as well, I think it was William Saliba. They made a break, but that is why you need the goalkeeper to make the right save."