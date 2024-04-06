Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: Analysis

It was evident in Bukayo Saka's cool spot-kick, Gabriel's celebration after he made a last-ditch block to protect the clean sheet at 3-0, and certainly in the professional nature of the victory against a dangerous Brighton side.

One year on from seeing an eight-point lead over Manchester City fall away late in the campaign, Arsenal appear on a redemption mission as they continued a near-perfect start to 2024 with an impressive victory at Brighton.

Mikel Arteta was able to rest key players in the midweek win over Luton, among them Saka following a minor injury sustained against City last week. The winger hit the ground running after his brief absence with a typically influential performance before being withdrawn shortly after the hour mark.

Kai Havertz also continues to deliver for the Gunners at the business-end of the campaign while, at the opposite end, the defence has kept five consecutive away clean sheets - the first time the club has achieved that since April 1997.

It is now 31 points from a possible 33 for Arsenal since the start of the year and, with City also winning on Saturday, it is now over to Liverpool in this season's enthralling title race.

Because of Arsenal's now vastly superior goal difference, only a win for Jurgen Klopp's side over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday will be enough to see them replace the Gunners at the summit with seven games remaining.