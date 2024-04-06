Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: Analysis

[Getty Images]

A run of only three victories in their past 12 league games have left Brighton's ambitions of repeating last season's first qualification for European football in the balance.

Roberto De Zerbi's side slipped to 10th with a defeat by Arsenal which abruptly ended their record of 14 unbeaten matches in all competitions at the Amex Stadium stretching back to September.

Accompanied by victories for Newcastle and West Ham on Saturday, and with ninth-placed Chelsea taking on struggling Sheffield United on Sunday, the Seagulls require a strong finish to the campaign if they are to be in the mix come the final day.

But that will require them to rediscover their goal threat. Despite promising build-up play, they landed just two shots on target against Arsenal - and they have now scored just three times in their past eight games across all competitions.