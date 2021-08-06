Wake-Up Weather: Mostly sunny and not as humid
Friday will be mostly sunny and not as humid with temperatures rising again into the upper 80s.
A 3-week-old wildfire engulfed a tiny Northern California mountain town, leveling most of its historic downtown and leaving blocks of homes in ashes, while a new wind-whipped blaze destroyed homes as crews braced for another explosive run of flames Thursday amid dangerous weather. A gas station, church, hotel, museum and bar were among fixtures gutted in the town dating to California's Gold Rush era that had some wooden buildings more than 100 years old. “We lost Greenville tonight,” U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, who represents the area, said in an emotional Facebook video. “There's just no words.”
The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.
COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.
California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.
The small Sierra town of Greenville, California, was heavily damaged on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures. The latest: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, continued to threaten communities in Plumas County into Thursday afternoon, as more mandatory evacuation orders were issued.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Plumas County Sh
Heavy rains arriving overnight are expected to deliver several inches of rain to parts of Massachusetts.
Storm Chaser Brandon Clement says winds reached tropical storm strength as flames tore through the community of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4.
The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on Sept. 22, 2021, features more than just a change in the weather. The new season brings about a flurry of fall festivals, the return of football and the ever-popular leaf-peeping, when folks flock to forests to see tr
The 2021 Atlantic season is predicted to have 15 to 21 named storms, three to five of which could become major hurricanes.
As millions in the Midwest may cherish a return of hot and humid air during the last month of meteorological summer, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that one of the consequences of the pattern is likely to be rounds of severe weather through late this week and into early next week. Steamy air is forecast to gradually build over the region in the coming days. However, unlike the setup for previous heat waves this summer, a massive heat dome is not expected to develop. Rather than a large northwar