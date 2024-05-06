Bright spots for baseball, softball teams in soggy weather

Weather once again was a factor for baseball and softball as a number of games had to be rescheduled over the past several days.

For the teams that did have a chance to play, the results were good. Seaside and Warrenton softball were victorious, while Knappa baseball extended their winning streak.

Seaside softball breaks into win column

Seaside High School softball has been knocking on the door of their first league win and finally broke through Thursday against Tillamook High School. Behind good pitching and hitting, the Seagulls won 8-4 against the Cheesemakers.

The Seagulls had 15 hits in the game, including six in the first inning. Seaside struck early with six runs in the first and hung on for the victory. Lydia Klumper and Layla Verozza led the Seagulls with three hits apiece, while Taylor Betts led the way with three runs batted in.

Warrenton and Rainier split

Thursday afternoon was a double-header between the Warrenton High School and Rainier softball teams that saw each team win a game. Warrenton won the first game 7-3, then Rainier came out on top in game two 8-4.

Kiki Olson pitched the Warriors to victory with a 13 strikeout performance. She was helped out at the plate by Jaz Short’s two RBI’s and a London O’Brien home run.

In game two, the Columbians fought back and scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to win. Though the Warriors out-hit Rainier, the Columbians got the key hits to pull away.

St. Helens gets revenge

Two of the three Cowapa League heavyweights returned to the diamond Thursday afternoon. St. Helens High School and Astoria softball played an epic first game this season that was won by the Fishermen in extra innings, 3-2. This time, it was the Lions who came out on top.

Ava Eib was once again on the mound for St. Helens and she held the Fishermen scoreless through the first six innings. Despite a late rally by the Fishermen, it was not enough as St. Helens were victorious 2-1.

Freshman pitcher Taryen Wray once again stepped up on the mound, matching Eib pitch for pitch. The only blemish for Astoria was a fielding error in the fourth inning that led to two St. Helens' runs.

Warrenton one step closer to league title

Every win down the stretch gets Warrenton High School baseball closer to a league title. With just two league games left, the Warriors are continuing to check those boxes.

Warrenton took care of Horizon Christian on Friday afternoon to keep their season rolling. The 7-0 victory was Warrenton’s 15th in the last 16 games.

Talon McGrorty was the star of the show on both sides. He went four shutout innings on the mound and also knocked in three runs at the plate. Kaison Smith pitched the last three innings for the Warriors as they took advantage of fielding mistakes and five walks by the Hawks pitchers.

Knappa keeps win streak alive

The No. 2 ranked Knappa High School Loggers baseball team won their 13th straight game on Thursday. A 17-0 victory over Willamina High School extended their streak.