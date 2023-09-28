Bright Colors Break Through The Row's Signature Neutrals for Summer 2024

Photos: Courtesy of The Row

The Row is known for sticking to a very natural palette, and rarely are shades other than the typical blacks, greys and whites seen within the brand. For the brand's Summer 2024 runway show in Paris on Wednesday, Creative Director Mary-Kate Olsen and CEO Ashley Olsen seemed to disregard their usual tendencies, showcasing perfectly subtle pops of color peering through several looks.

Aquamarine blues and greens appear in the new collection by way of shoes that look to be a cross between jelly sandals and the brand's best-selling ballet flats. Bright yellow accessories like clutches and scarves also made their way down the runway, breathing new life into The Row's trademark monochromatic aesthetics.

See every look from The Row Summer 2024 below.

The Row Summer 2024. Photo: Courtesy of The Row

