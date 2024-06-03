Briggs: Indianapolis council's MLS vote will nuke an unwritten rule

The Indianapolis City-County Council is going to pass Mayor Joe Hogsett's plan to pursue Major League Soccer tonight, barring a last-minute surprise or mass illness among its members. In doing so, the council is nuking an unwritten rule.

It's a norm-busting move with long-term implications for how the council does business.

To reset the scene, the Democratic-controlled council will vote tonight to create a new special district, called a professional sports development area. It's the first step toward building an MLS stadium at the site of the downtown heliport.

The council notably took that step in December, too, but for a different site controlled by Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir near the White River. Hogsett introduced a new plan centered around the heliport last month.

If the council votes with the mayor — and it has the votes to do so, I'm told — that will mean a decisive break from Ozdemir's Diamond Chain site at 402 Kentucky Ave. in favor of the heliport site.

It will also happen against the wishes of Democrat Kristin Jones, who represents the sites in question. Jones has been the most outspoken councilor in opposition to the mayor's proposal.

"I believe we still have the duty to uphold that previous commitment," Jones said last week during a committee hearing. "The city council made that very commitment to our community in a bipartisan, co-equal branch of government just in December. And I believe our integrity requires us to keep that commitment now."

Council etiquette would suggest Jones' position settles it.

The council has long deferred to individual members to decide whether to support developments, tax incentives or zoning changes in their districts. That's because the district councilor is closest to constituents and community groups most affected by a decision, so their position carries the most weight. The district councilor often, if not usually, has the most expertise on a given issue.

In this case, Jones is committed to Ozdemir's Eleven Park project, which she has worked on for years. She took a stand early, leading to speculation that the council would reject the mayor's new MLS pursuit based on past protocol.

That protocol is dead.

Council President Vop Osili's decision to sponsor the mayor's proposal against Jones' objections shows the council is no longer bound by any individual's preferences, at least not on matters with citywide implications. The council's probable passage of the professional sports development area suggests a majority of members are on board with the new direction.

That means developers, businesses and other special interests might have to work harder to persuade the entire 25-member council even as they continue to work closely with district councilors.

It might not be a dramatic change. But it does mean no single councilor can expect to wield veto power over initiatives that reverberate beyond their districts.

For Jones, who has fought hard to keep Ozdemir's proposed Eleven Park development alive, that means being on the losing end of a precedent-setting vote.

Contact James Briggs at 317-444-4732 or james.briggs@indystar.com. Follow him on X and Threads at @JamesEBriggs.

