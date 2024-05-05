Briefs: Wilde sets UM record; Link shoots ace

May 5—Wilde sets UM high jump record

It's been a season full of broken records for the Montana track and field team in 2024, so it was only right that another fell in the final event of the regular season.

Sophomore Erin Wilde out of Whitefish jumped 5 feet, 10.5 inches to win the high jump and set a new record mark for the program at the Tom Gage Classic Saturday.

Already a two-time Big Sky Champion with titles outdoors in 2023 and indoors this season, Wilde led the Big Sky Conference coming into Saturday's competition.

"It was super cool. I was a little nervous because Erica (Fraley) told me I only got one attempt at the bar, but I knew I just had to put my foot down and pop," Wilde said. "It felt so good. I finally PR'd, it was killing me on the inside."

The jump breaks Cathy Schwend's 1994 record of 5-10, and is also the highest jump by a Grizzly female indoors or outdoors. Wilde joins Jaydon Green, Zane Johnson, and Kalispell's Evan Todd as individual outdoor record breakers this year. The men's 400-meter relay team also broke a school record.

The Grizzlies had 28 personal best performances on the day, ending the regular season on a very good trajectory.

Montana has a quick turnaround for the Big Sky Championships in Bozeman next week. The multis are on Wednesday and Thursday while the full meet opens on Friday.

Link notches Eagle Bend ace

Myles Link of Missoula picked up his second career hole-in-one on Friday, using a 4-iron to ace the 191-yard No. 16 at Eagle Bend Golf Club.

Link's shot was witnessed by Todd Schmidt, Troy Carlson and Chris Martison.