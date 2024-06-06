Briefs: Todd 22nd at NCAAs; Butler scores ace

Jun. 6—Evan Todd 22nd at NCAAs

EUGENE, Ore. — Montana Grizzly javelin thrower Evan Todd threw 214 feet, 1 inch and finished 22nd at the NCAA Championships Thursday.

Todd is an honorable mention All-American; he threw well below his Big Sky Conference and personal record 246-5 — a throw that would have been in the top four Thursday. Georgia's Marc Minichello won with a mark of 264-9.

MSU's Taylor in steeplechase final

EUGENE, Ore. — Levi Taylor of Montana State surged late and finished 11th in his trials of the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Championships Thursday, earning a spot in Friday's final.

Taylor, a senior, finished his race in 8 minutes, 33.11 seconds. James Corrigan of BYU won in 8:28.84.

Owen Smith and Ron McManus also competed for MSU; McManus finished just outside the top 12 at 8:33.43. Smith clocked 9:04.23, finishing 23rd.

Butler does it: A Whitefish Lake ace

Will Butler used a 9-iron to score a hole-in-one on No. 3 at the South Course at Whitefish Lake Golf Club on Sunday.

The shot was from the white tees, covered 145 yards and was witnessed by Gatlin Bruner and Brady Deck.