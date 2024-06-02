BRIEFS: C-Falls' Kehr honored by MCA; Spint gets ace

Jun. 1—FORT SHAW — Dave Kehr, who guided the Columbia Falls Wildkats to their second straight State A softball title last weekend, is among the spring honorees for Coach of the Year, according to the Montana Coaches Association.

Kehr's Wildkats completed a marathon Saturday at the rain-delayed State A tournament with a 9-6 win over Billings Central in the if-necessary game. That capped a 26-4 season; Over the past two springs Columbia Falls has won 51 games and lost just seven, and won the first two softball titles in school history.

Kehr will be honored at the 2024 MCA Awards Ceremony set for 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at CMR High School in Great Falls.

The complete list of spring sports coaching honors follows.

MCA Coaches of the Year

Spring 2024

GIRLS TENNIS

AA: Brian Hanford, Missoula Hellgate

A: Danielle Lee, Billings Central

B/C: Janelle Deanon, Chinook

BOYS TENNIS

AA: Byron Boyd, Great Falls CMR

A: Stephen Gruener, Billings Central

B/C: Patti Danforth, Loyola Sacred Heart

SOFTBALL

AA: MIke Miller, Helena Capital

A: Dave Kehr, Columbia Falls

B/C: Lori Goodell, Shepherd

BASEBALL

John Hinsdale, Florence

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

AA: Jesse Zentz, Helena

A: Spencer Huls, Corvallis

B: Justin Johnston, Loyola Sacred Heart

C: Melissa Bertolino, Roberts, and Nicki Reuter, Savage

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

AA: Chantel Jeager-Smith, Gallatin

A: Spencer Huls, Corvallis

B: Sarah Layng, Boulder

C: Renzi Horton, Belt

GIRLS GOLF

B: Scott Marsh, Florence

C: Andy Alley, Plentywood

BOYS GOLF

B: Anna DeMars, Boulder

C: Tom Hubers, Manhattan Christian

18th Blewett Kicking Camp is June 12&19

High school placekickers and punters are encouraged to attend the free Blewett Kicking Camp set for June 12 and JUne 19 in Great Falls.

The camp teaches the fundamentals of football's kicking game, and features former college kickers Trevor and Tyler Bolton (Montana State), record-setting MSU-Northern product Luke McKinley and Drew Blewett, who played for Tufts University, and Anders Blewett, who played at Harvard and kicked professionally for the Billings Outlaws indoor team.

Participants can go to one or both dates, and are encouraged to weatt soccer cleats or low-top football shoes.

For more information visit http://www.hoytblewett.com/kickingcamp/ or contact the City of Great Falls Community Recreation Center at 801 2nd Ave. North or via telephone at 727-6099.

Spint deals ace at Whitefish Lake

\Michael Spint used a 9-iron to shoot a hole-in-one on the 103-yard, South Course No. 16 at Whitefish Lake Golf Club on Friday.

Witnessing the ace were Earl McKerrihan and Dave Allen.