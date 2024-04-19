Briefs: Babe Ruth opens play Saturday; Polson re-hires Kelley; Table tennis

Apr. 19—Kalispell's Babe Ruth Baseball Association is holding its opening ceremonies on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at KidSport.

The ceremonies signal the start of the season for the six-team league, which plays on the two larger fields past the T-ball and Pee Wee fields at the complex — the 73rd Pee Wee opening ceremonies also are Saturday at KidSport — and will feature team and player introductions plus two games at 10 a.m. and another at noon.

Kelley back as Polson hoops coach

Two years after stepping down as coach, Randy Kelley has been rehired by Polson High School, activities director Sean Dellwo announced Wednesday in a press release.

Pending school board approval Kelley will take over the program he guided to a 112-69 record from 2015-22, with three third-place finishes at the State A tournament.

The 1986 Polson High graduate has also been the head football coach (1995-2001) and girls basketball coach (2006-13) at his alma mater. His last boys team went 18-8 and earned that third, third-place trophy. Last season the Pirates went 2-17.

"We are thrilled to welcome Randy Kelley back to Polson High School," Dellwo said in a release. "His dedication to our student-athletes and his proven track record of success make him the ideal leader for our boys basketball program."

Table tennis tourney April 27

There are still openings for competitors at the 2024 Western Montana Table Tennis Tournament set for April 27 at noon, at the University of Montana's University Center.

The one-day tournament starts at noon and entry fee is $25. There are brackets for singles and doubles.

To enter or get more information, email: montymorengo@yahoo.com or call 406-212-1699.

Polson hiring alum Howell for soccer

Heather Howell, a player for the Polson Pirates in her high school days, has been selected to take over the girls soccer program at her alma mater.

An All-State player for the Pirates as a senior in 2008, Howell was briefly a high school assistant mover moving into the Polson FC youth soccer ranks. In 2021 she took over the U12 girls and guided them to six tournament championships.

The Pirates went 4-8 last fall.

"We are excited to have Heather Howell on the Polson High School coaching staff and be a member of our team," Polson AD Sean Dellwo said in a release. "Her passion for soccer, coupled with her experience and proven track record of success, make her the perfect fit to lead our girls soccer program."