As a quarterback controversy simmers in New England, injured starter Mac Jones apparently is trying to say as little as possible to reporters.

His effort to minimize the words falling from his mouth became almost comical on Friday. He ultimately spoke for 76 seconds. If he had his wish, it would have been even shorter than that.

Watch the video. He tried to end the session after only one question.

“Gonna try and do my best to put the hours in to get ready, and definitely moving better, ” Jones said before adding “yeah, cool, thanks” as he started to walk away from the gathering of reporters.

“Obviously, I want to be out there to help the team win,” he later said. “And that’s what I’m gonna do.”

He won’t be able to do it until the team (not Jones) deems the ankle to be sufficiently healed. He was officially limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, in advance of Monday night’s game at Chicago.

“I think it feels pretty good,” Jones said. “Just trying to work through all the stuff, you know, being able to play in an NFL football game. Want to be able to go out there and help the team and, you know, once I’m there, I’m there. I’m finitely making progress. And we’ve done a job with the treatment.”

And that was that from Jones.

“Cool, I’ve got to get treatment now,” he said as he made his exit.

It’s still not clear when he’ll make his entrance to the field again. The Patriots could decide to give him even more time to heal, especially if rookie Bailey Zappe keeps winning games.

At some point, though, the situation will carry something more than the casual awkwardness of most scenes from The Office. At some point, Roy is going to try to punch Jim.

In brief meeting with media, Mac Jones says his ankle feels “pretty good” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk