Brief injury updates for Broncos WR KJ Hamler and QB Russell Wilson

Some NFL coaches are more forthcoming than others when it comes to discussing injuries during the offseason (and during the season).

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is perhaps one of the most talkative coaches in the league, but not when it comes to injuries.

Payton did confirm wide receiver KJ Hamler’s injury at the NFL owners’ meetings last week, but the coach did not provide many details.

“He had an injury that took place while he was training,” Payton said on March 27. “He got his surgery done and he is rehabbing right now.”

NFL Network has reported that Hamler underwent pectoral surgery and he’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks, putting his status for training camp in question.

Payton provided even less of an update for quarterback Russell Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery this offseason.

“Injury-wise, I’ll keep you posted,” Payton said when asked about Wilson. “That’s something we’re not going to talk a lot about — probably ever.”

NFL Network has reported that Wilson is expected to be recovered in time for the team’s offseason workout program this spring.

Outside of the league-mandated injury reports during the season, Broncos fans might not hear much about injuries from the team going forward.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

More Broncos Buzz!

Broncos' center job is Lloyd Cushenberry's to lose, for now Sean Payton continues insisting Broncos won't trade a WR Broncos share funny fake uniform on April Fools' Day, tease alternate helmet Ex-Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay to continue pro football career in the XFL Broncos' assistant to head coach Paul Kelly has 23 years of NFL experience

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire