A brief history of the Saints and the franchise tag

The New Orleans Saints haven’t dusted off the franchise tag very often, but they did just that on Tuesday by issuing it to free safety Marcus Williams, one of their top pending free agents. This move buys them some time to work out a long-term contract extension and prevents Williams from testing the open market, but the $10.5 million (or so) brick it throws into their salary cap accounting is tough to patch over.

Still, they aren’t strangers to working around a franchise tag. The Saints have used this opportunity to continue negotiating an extension each time they’ve applied the tag before. Here’s a quick rundown of the previous Saints players to be tagged since Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton took over in New Orleans:

2007: DE Charles Grant

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Josh Freeman #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is sacked by Charles Grant #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the game on December 27, 2009 at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Grant was the first player to receive the franchise tag way back when, coming off of a six-sack season in which he also forced three fumbles, recovering two of them. He briefly held out of team workouts until reaching a deal on a huge seven-year, $63 million contract extension, but he was a player on the decline at that point. Grant only lasted three more years in New Orleans, never logging more than 5.5 sacks in a season and ended his 2009 campaign on injured reserve, never playing another down. He did go out a Super Bowl XLIV champion, though.

2012: QB Drew Brees

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 23: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown with Lance Moore #16 during play against the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on December 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This was a, well, contentious situation. It was the second time Brees had received a franchise tag, but the first time he'd been issued it by the Saints -- a point of debate he and the team went to arbitration over to decide how much he would be paid and whether the Saints would be able to use it again. Brees won that ruling, and eventually signed a five-year, $100 million extension that some NFL analysts balked at. Now consider that today's top-paid quarterbacks earn that much in a year and a half on the job.

2014: TE Jimmy Graham

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 21: Jimmy Graham #80 of the New Orleans Saints takes the field prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This is where things got really, really messy. The Saints again went to arbitration to decide how much the tag was valued, but this time Sean Payton was on the stand to clarify exactly which position Graham played. That splintered the relationship between the team's star pass catcher and his head coach, and it doesn't look like that wound has ever really healed. In the end, Graham agreed to sign a four-year, $40 million extension, but he was traded just seven months later in a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

2021: FS Marcus Williams

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams warms up during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

The franchise tag sat on a shelf collecting dust for years, until the Saints unexpectedly broke it out minutes before the 2021 window slammed shut. And they had great reason to do it with Williams on the cusp of free agency. Now, they have time to work out a long-term deal with Williams just like they once did with Grant, Brees, and Graham, following a well-established trend. Hopefully Williams gets to see his contract through to its end, though.

