A brief history of Julian Edelman vs. the Seahawks during his career

Jonathan Warner
·2 min read
A brief history of Julian Edelman vs. the Seahawks during his career originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After 11 seasons in the NFL, all of which were with the New England Patriots, receiver Julian Edelman has announced his official retirement from the NFL on Monday.

The former college quarterback out of Kent State is leaving a pretty decent legacy behind him at Foxboro.

Having won three Super Bowls and being an MVP in one of them, he was a huge target for Tom Brady over his 11 seasons.

Edelman caught 620 of his 941 targets for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdown receptions in his career.

Not when it comes to the Seahawks, Edelman only play them just three times in his career.

But oh boy was he a pain in the butt for the Seahawks.

If you can remember, Edelman was the go-ahead touchdown in the Patriots' eventual 28-24 win in Super Bowl XLIX, where he also led the team in receiving yards with 109 on nine catches.

In Week 2 of last season, Edelman played without Brady for the first time in his career and still was very effective.

He exploded for a career-high of 179 yards on Sunday Night Football.

But the Seahawks did come out on top 35-30 on a dramatic goal-line stand.

So as much as Edelman will certainly be missed by some fans here and there, it is safe to say that Seahawk fans don’t mind the fact that he is retiring at all.

Especially after he openly mocked the Seahawks during the Patriots Super Bowl XLIX parade.

He is one of the better receivers in the past decade, there should no denying that.

But now the Seahawks will not have to worry about seeing Edelman anymore whenever they play the Patriots again.

