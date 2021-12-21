A brief history of the Gators-Knights football series

There isn’t a lot of history between the two opponents in the Gasparilla Bowl except a lot of snarky remarks back and forth when the two sides were trying to negotiate a contract to play. This bowl game did it for them.

It is interesting that — if the schedules hold together and that is up in the air with the uncertainty of the SEC and college football’s future — by the time we’re done with the 2033 season, Florida and UCF will have doubled the times they have played each other.

There have been only two meetings between the teams in history with UCF being a relatively young program, joining big boy football (a.k.a. FBS) in 1996, the year Florida won its first national championship.

So, here’s a look at the two games — games in which Florida scored exactly 100 points — that were played between the two schools in the not-so-distance past as you get ready for the Gasparilla Bowl:

1999, The Swamp

AP Photo/ChrisO’Meara

Florida 58, UCF 27

Florida fans were a little antsy when UCF scored first in this game on Edward Mack’s 42-yard run. Jon Hoke was the new defensive coordinator replacing Bobby Stoops after a national championship year.

That defense would lead Florida to two straight SEC title games, but on this night, the natives were restless against Mike Kruczek’s team. And then the UF offense got going.

Florida outscored UCF 48-7 during the rest of the half and cruised to the victory.

Travis Taylor had three touchdown catches in the first 18 minutes of the game. Darrell Jackson caught four passes for 95 yards and Reche Caldwell had 4 for 77. Doug Johnson threw for 271 yards.

And Alex Brown had a sack in the game, his third of the season and it was a special season indeed. His 13 sacks that year are still the most in Gator history.

2006, The Swamp

Doug Benc/Getty Images

Florida 42, UCF 0

This was the game where we saw what Percy Harvin could do in one quick blur. His 58-yard catch and run on a crossing route was pure speed and even though he had a turnover in the game, everyone knew we were looking at a game-changing player.

Chris Leak certainly changed this game with a career-high 352 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Of course, a freshman named Tim Tebow played and ended up being Florida’s leading rusher for the game.

Florida’s defense not only shut out the Golden Knights, it outscored them when running back Kevin Smith was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

Let us not forget that this team won at Tennessee the following week and went on to win the national championship.

