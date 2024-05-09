IN BRIEF: Gainesville Lions name rain date for golf outing

May 9—Due to the condition of the course last weekend, the Gainesville Lions Club Tournament has been rescheduled to Saturday June 15.

Cost is $80 per player, or $320 per team. Four Golfer scramble format. Lunch, drinks and door prizes included in the entry fee.

A hole-in-one on any par 3 will win a 2024 Chevrolet Crew Cab pickup truck.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. Scramble play begins at 8 a.m.

Contact Brian Pearson of the Gainesville Lions Club for more information at bkp1406@att. net or 940-634-1234.

Job Fair coming Thursday

Workforce Solutions Texoma will host a hiring event Thursday, May 9 at its office, 1311 N. Grand Ave. Suite 200 in Gainesville. Anyone interested in working for Texas Juvenile Justice Department can read up about the jobs at www.workintexas. com.

Gainesville wants help

The Gainesville Economic Development Corporation is working with the Texas Downtown Association to do an assessment of downtown and see how downtown can improve. This is starting with an online survey that all downtown owners and employees are encouraged to take.

The survey is available at gainesvilletxedc. com with a link appearing as soon as you open the site, or you can go to the survey directly at surveymonkey.com/r/ FQ9529Q.

Our Night needs sponsors

Katie Dieter, Ginger Dieter and Darin Allred, have created a prom — A Night to Shine — for the local special needs community that is now an annual June tradition.

"We need sponsors again for this to be as successful as last year. If any business or individual donates, we will put their name up on the screen during the dance," Katie said. Donations can be made at First State Bank to the "Our Night to Shine Cooke County" account.

The event is set for June 1, 6-9 p.m. in Centennial Hall in Lindsay (located on Fourth Street). The cost is free to participants, but everyone should RSVP to dallred@ntin.net. Formal dress is optional.

Muenster taking transfers

Muenster ISD is now accepting transfer applications for the 2024-25 school year. Complete the transfer application by May 10 to receive notice in mid-June at https:// www.muensterisd.net/ departments/registration.

Early voting starts May 20

Early voting for the Cooke County Precinct 1 runoff between Republicans Dax West and Gary Hollowell runs May 20-24 at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. in downtown Gainesville.

Go to https://www. co.cooke.tx.us/page/ cooke.Elections or call 940-668-5500, Option 8 for more information.

Stanford House raffle tickets

Stanford House Center for Active Seniors has begun selling tickets for this year's Lots of Luck cash raffle. Ticket cost is $50 for a chance

to win three prizes of $5,000, $2,000 and $1,000. A limited amount of tickets will be available.

The winning tickets will be drawn at noon on May 28, 2024. Winner need not be present.

Proceeds will benefit programs offered by Stanford House, including activities and educational opportunities for active Seniors in Cooke County.

All programs are offered free of charge.

For raffle tickets, contact Nancy Brannon 940-668-1452 or Henry Koehler 303-988-8191.

Sign ups open at Gainesville Aquatic Center

Gainesville Aquatic Center activity registration is now open.

The pool opens for general admission on May 25 and will be open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily admission is $6 with kids two years old and younger getting in for free, permitted they are accompanied by an adult. Only one child under two per adult.

Season passes are also available with individual season passes for $80 and family passes for four members for $200.

Water aerobics classes are designed for ages 55 years and older. There will be morning and evening sessions, with $5 per session or a $90 season pass.

Swim lessons are available for kids ages four through 16 years old for $55 per student.

Party cabana rental is available for celebrations during general hours.

Parks and recreation is also hiring lifeguards for the season. No experience is necessary, but applicants must have current CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Lifeguard Certification including basic first aid.

For more information, visit Gainesville. tx.us/328/Aquatics or email hskinner@cogtx. org.