Bridwell shines as Angels beat Twins 2-1

Minnesota Twins' Ervin Santana, center left, talks with pitching coach Neil Allen as Twins manager Paul Molitor, right, listens during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Angels won 2-1. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- It didn't take Parker Bridwell long to bounce back from his first loss of the season.

''(The last) four days was the hardest work week I've had in my career,'' Bridwell said of the time since he was beaten by Seattle on Friday. ''I'm glad it paid off. It feels good to feel good again.''

Bridwell struck out five in six shutout innings and Kole Calhoun homered to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Bridwell (3-1) stranded seven on base to out-duel Twins All-Star Ervin Santana.

He received early offense to help his cause. Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning, giving Los Angeles the lead before Bridwell took the hill and helped the Angels avoid a sweep.

Bridwell focused on staying in line with the catcher, not moving laterally, during his off days to get back on track.

''Parker pitched with his back against the wall the whole game, all our guys did,'' Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Cameron Maybin stole home as Calhoun took second to give the Angels a two-run lead.

''I wouldn't say that early run was any comfort level. We had to keep going,'' Scioscia said. ''We just did a really good job on the mound and held those guys down tonight.''

Santana (10-6) went nine innings - his major league-leading fourth complete game of the season - and allowed two runs and seven hits. But Brian Dozier's RBI single in the seventh was all the Twins could muster against Los Angeles.

Angels closer Bud Norris earned his 12th save in 14 opportunities.

Albert Pujols collected his 2,900th career hit in the first inning, becoming the 40th player in major league history to reach that mark. He ended the night 2 for 4.

Minnesota cut the lead to 2-1 in the seventh on Dozier's single.

The Twins put runners on base in six consecutive innings and stranded nine on the night, including four in scoring position.

Santana lost consecutive starts for the first time this season.

''It was frustrating, but at the same time you have to give credit to their team,'' Santana said. ''They did a good job. . But we win the series, and that's the most important thing.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Placed RHP Huston Street on the 10-day DL with a strained groin. ... RHP Matt Shoemaker's rehab start for Class-A Inland Empire did not go as well as hoped, Scioscia said. Shoemaker will be examined further after some of the same symptoms in his forearm flared up again.

Twins: Placed LHP Hector Santiago on the 10-day DL with upper back pain. ... Dozier returned to the lineup after two days off with lower back tightness.

ESCOBAR EJECTED

Angels 3B Yunel Escobar was ejected in the sixth inning, shortly after Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead with a double steal while he was at the plate. Home plate umpire Doug Eddings ejected Escobar after arguing a checked swing during the at-bat. It was Escobar's 13th career ejection and first of 2017.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

With two outs and Eddie Rosario on second and Jorge Polanco at the plate in the bottom of the fourth, the lights flickered and the scoreboards appeared to short-circuit at Target Field. Both big screens were turned off, and the local Fox Sports North broadcast went to commercial while the game continued. By the top of the fifth, the scoreboards were back on and FSN's broadcast returned.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco will start in Texas on Friday against Rangers LHP Cole Hamels (3-0, 4.12). Nolasco is coming off a shutout of the Mariners on Saturday.

Twins: RHP Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.44) will open a four-game home series against Baltimore on Thursday when he faces RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.02). Berrios allowed a season-high five runs in five innings of his last start against Kansas City on Saturday.