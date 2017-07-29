Bridwell pitches 7 1/3 sharp innings as Angels beat Jays 7-2

Toronto Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki, center, is helped off the field by trainers Mike Frostad, left, and George Poulis after he injured himself while running across first base in the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Toronto, Friday, July 28, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- The anxiety of being in the majors is wearing off, and Parker Bridwell says he's starting to feel comfortable on a big league mound.

The results sure back him up.

Bridwell pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings to win his third straight decision, C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Friday night.

''I'm just having a good time,'' Bridwell said after allowing two runs or fewer for the sixth time in eight career outings. ''Every start, my objective is just to keep the team in the game. Once you do that, you have a better chance of winning.''

Angels manager Mike Scioscia praised Bridwell for sticking with his strengths.

''Pretty much every time out he's pitching his game and letting other hitters try to adjust to him,'' Scioscia said. ''He's using all of his stuff and keeping them off balance. He did a good job tonight, obviously.''

Kaleb Cowart, who had three hits, said he's happy to see his former minor league teammate Bridwell, find success.

''I played behind him a few times in Triple-A,'' Cowart said. ''He's got electric stuff and works quick. He's the kind of guy you want on the mound.''

After being swept in a three-game series at Cleveland and falling a season-worst five games below .500, the Angels snapped their slump by winning for the 12th time in 16 games in Toronto.

Mike Trout had two RBIs and Yunel Escobar had two doubles and an RBI for the Angels.

Cron connected off Chris Smith in the ninth, his fifth.

Toronto's Justin Smoak hit a solo homer off Cam Bedrosian in the ninth, his 29th. The Blue Jays came in after sweeping a four-game series against Oakland, but couldn't maintain their hot streak.

Bridwell (5-1) allowed one run and three hits. He retired the first 11 batters in order before Josh Donaldson's two-out walk in the fourth. Smoak followed with a single, putting runners at the corners, but Kendrys Morales flied out.

Darwin Barney hit a leadoff double in the eighth and Bridwell left after getting Kevin Pillar to pop out. David Hernandez came on and retired Ryan Goins before Jose Bautista hit an RBI single.

Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki sprained his right ankle trying to beat out an infield grounder in the third. Tulowitzki stepped on Cron's foot as he hit the bag, sending the Blue Jays infielder stumbling in pain. Tulowitzki was visibly wincing as he hobbled off the field supported two team trainers.

''We'll have a better idea tomorrow,'' manager John Gibbons said.

Left-hander J.A. Happ (3-8) allowed three runs in six innings and is 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA over his past four starts.

For the second straight game, the Blue Jays had a verbal exchange with the home plate umpire. Happ stepped off the mound yelling into his glove after issuing a bases-loaded walk to Trout in the second, causing umpire Angel Hernandez to take off his mask and step out from behind the plate, gesturing at Happ to return to the mound. Manager John Gibbons came out to speak with Hernandez.

Happ paused to speak with Hernandez near home plate after striking out Albert Pujols to end the inning.

''I thought there was a little difference between the first and second inning with the strike zone,'' Happ said. ''I was trying to get a grasp on that from him.''

On Thursday, pitcher Marcus Stroman, catcher Russell Martin and Gibbons were ejected for arguing with umpire Will Little. Stroman had to be restrained after charging at Little following the ejection.

ATTENDANCE MILESTONE

With a crowd of 38, 828, Toronto surpassed the 2 million mark in season attendance. The Blue Jays are the first AL team to reach the plateau.

ROAD WARRIOR

Bridwell is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four road starts.

GOING DARK

The Blue Jays are 27-38 in night games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Troy Scribner joined the team in Toronto on Friday and is expected to be added to the roster Saturday. Scribner was 10-3 with a 4.16 ERA at Triple-A Salt Lake City.

Blue Jays: Triple-A INF Rob Refsnyder was replaced in the seventh inning of Friday's game against Louisville. Refsnyder could join the Blue Jays if Tulowitzki lands on the DL.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Yusmeiro Petit (2-0, 2.70 ERA) will come out of the bullpen to make his first start of the season. Petit's previous win as a starter came with San Francisco against Arizona on Sept. 9, 2014.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (6-5, 5.99 ERA) allowed two runs in five innings to beat Oakland on Monday and has won two of his past four.

---

