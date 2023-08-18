Bridging the gap in health care for the community: Harmony Health opens new facility in Wheatland

Aug. 17—Harmony Health Medical Clinic and Family Resource Center recently opened a new facility in Wheatland located at 114 D St. This location marks the group's fifth brick-and-mortar structure, not including its traveling Clinic on Wheels program.

Planning for this clinic involved a complete renovation of the old Umpqua Bank. It took approximately seven months with a few unforeseen setbacks, but organizers successfully transformed this 2,356-square-foot building into a functioning multi-purpose clinic with three exam rooms.

Harmony Health CEO Rachel Farrell said that the company was actually contacted by Raj Sharma, the building's previous owner, as inspired by the city's strategic plan.